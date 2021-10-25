‘Sex Education’ Fans Call out Confusing Aspect of Netflix Series

More than a month after it returned to Netflix for Season 3, Sex Education is generating plenty of chatter on social media. Set in the fictional town of Moordale, the series follows Otis Milburn, an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother. But while Sex Education has earned its place as a beloved series, shooting to the No. 1 spot on the Netflix streaming charts and recently earning a Season 4 renewal, there is one aspect of the show that confusing viewers: the layout of the town.

Twitter user Sarah Schauer got viewers of the Netflix original series scratching their heads when she took to the social media platform on Oct. 15 to air her grievances, and confusion, with the layout of Moordale. In a tweet that gained plenty of traction, Schauer explained that as she tuned into the series, she began “wondering what the layout of the town looks like.” She went on to note “Eric bikes to Otis’s house but Eric and Otis bike super long to school, Maeve lives in a trailer park and Aimee has to drive/ride the bus,” adding that she “simply can not conceptualize the town.” She later added that “Aimee walked 2 hours to her boyfriend’s house!! where does Steve live?” She went on to ask if “everyone lives on the outskirts?”

Schauer, however, was not alone in her confusion. After she pointed out the specifics of what we know of Moordale, more fans began to chime in, expressing that they also could not comprehend the logistics of the town. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Moordale.

the plot thickens pic.twitter.com/uBM5KMDgug — sarah schauer 🦂 (@sarahschauer) October 16, 2021

“I think that eric lives in a council estate which will be in/near the centre of town, otis lives on the outskirts same as aimee (possibly the same road/area) maeve’s trailer park is probably just outside the town but the opposite side,” one person suggested. Schauer wasn’t convinced, though, responding, “Okay so sure but why would Eric bike to Otis then?”

also why can maeve just go over a moutain and be basically in town but otis has to bike thru a whole ass forest — Ance (@karocmurgs) October 16, 2021

“Who knows what the f- is going on w that town’s layout like,,, where tf are the office buildings? why r there so many fields? WHAT DOES THE HILL ABOVE OTIS’S HOUSE OVERLOOK,” asked somebody else.

This might help, this is where the school they filmed at is in wales, even the town itself branches of in so many directions with forest and fields between them, a few larger houses in the foot hills 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ZC4zynmSAa — Riema(●⁰ꈊ⁰●)ﾉ (@RiemaBelam) October 16, 2021

“It makes absolutely no sense,” added one fan. “Also there’s somehow a bus that runs through there??? What??? I feel like they’re biking/walking 10 miles all the time.”

“And like, where Eric lives seems to be kind of in a development (so maybe more towards the city centre???) except like WHERE IS THE ACTUAL TOWN?” asked another. “There’s the pharmacy ola worked at and that’s like the only place they go.”

When Schauer followed up her commentary with a tweet noting that “if the creators of Sex Edcuation released a Game of Thrones type layout of the town I think it would answer half of my questions about the show,” several Sex Education fans responded with self-created maps of Moordale.

“Okay sure but every morning Eric bikes to otis’s house,” Schauer wrote in response to the above map. “If this was the layout Otis should bike to Eric’s house and then they go to school.”

“The show is intentionally impossible to place in either England or America, city or country, contemporary or nostalgic,” responded another person. “It is a stylistic choice to make it a little bit ~off~ and a universe in and of itself.”