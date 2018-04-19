‘Seven Seconds’ Not Getting Second Season on Netflix

The Netflix series Seven Seconds will not receive a second season on the streaming platform.

The show centered around a young black man is accidentally hit by a white police officer’s vehicle. Police then cover-up the crime, igniting a wave of racial tension and protests.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Netflix is choosing to end the series after one season because the story’s narrative was wrapped up nicely, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We loved working with Veena Sud, Regina King and the cast and crew of Seven Seconds,” said Cindy Holland, VP of originals at Netflix. “Together they created a compelling, timely and relevant crime drama. The first season is a complete, stand-alone story that we are proud to feature on Netflix for years to come.”

While Netflix is taking this angle on the show’s cancellation, producers told THR in an earlier interview that they had hopes to expanded the show for several more seasons as an anthology.

“This I think in our mind can go on for four or five [seasons], even more,” said Bert Salke, Fox 21 Television Studios president. “Each year will be a chapter … in the book about that city and what’s going on in the struggle to survive in urban America today.”

The series’ cast includes Clare-Hope Ashitey, Beau Knapp, Michael Mosley, David Lyons, Russell Hornsby and Regina King. All ten episodes of the show’s first season premiered on Feb. 28, with this cancellation decision coming just under two months after that premiere date.

Netflix will still reportedly submit the show for consideration at the Emmys.

As of press time, the streaming service still lists the show as a normally and has not yet labeled it as a limited series.

Fan reaction to Netflix’s decision was mixed. Some were disappointed they would not see more of the Seven Seconds team, but others thought the show tied up nicely and a second season was not necessary.

“I like Seven Seconds, but I wasn’t expecting another season,” one fan wrote. “The way it was written, the story pretty much ended.”

Another fan countered by saying, “I honestly think Seven Seconds needs to continue the story with the same cast there’s a a lot of thing that were unfinished.”

I honestly think Seven Seconds needs to continue the story with the same cast there’s a a lot of thing that were unfinished. Like the other douche bag who killed Naydene ☹️😠😠 — Tay K (@taaykunar) April 13, 2018

I like seven seconds but I wasnt expecting another season. The way it was written the story pretty much ended lol — Buck’s Thoughts (@buck147) April 19, 2018

Very upset to hear that @netflix decided not to renew “Seven Seconds”. It was by far one of @ReginaKing’s best performance to date! — Gerald D. Thomas (@TheGDTProject) April 19, 2018

All episodes of Seven Seconds are currently available to stream on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Netflix / Cara Howe