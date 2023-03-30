'Selling Sunset': Christine Quinn Thinks New Season Will Be Netflix Show's Last

Christine Quinn has already left Selling Sunset, but she is still weighing in on the Netflix reality show's future. After competing in The Masked Singer, Quinn predicted that the show is on its last legs. Quinn, 34, believes that some of the magic from the early seasons has already worn off.

"It's definitely a different vibe, to say the least," Quinn told PEOPLE. "They've brought in so many new girls in." While many of the original stars are still involved, Season 6 will introduce Bre Tiesi, while Nicole Young was promoted from guest star to a main cast member. Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela, and Chelsea Lazkani have also joined the real estate show in recent years. Quinn and Maya Vander are not returning for Season 6.

"The original recipe we had worked," Quinn continued. "When you keep bringing in new characters, it dilutes what people originally fell in love with." She said she still keeps in contact with her former co-stars and believes it will be a "completely different show" with the new stars.

"I definitely think it's going to be a completely different show, and I don't think as many people are going to tune in," Quinn explained. "And then the people that do tune in are going to realize it's very different. They have to get to know a lot more characters. It's not as glamorous. It's not as fun anymore. I think they have an uphill battle right now. I really do." She went on to add that Season 6 is "probably going to be the last season" and hinted that she is "not the only person" predicting that.

Selling Sunset follows the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate firm in Los Angeles, with offices in West Hollywood and Newport Beach. The show launched in March 2019 and was renewed for sixth and seventh seasons in June 2022. Netflix has yet to set a premiere date for Season 6. Season 5 was released in April 2022.

Quinn left Oppenheim Group to launch the new crypto real estate venture, RealOpen, with her husband, Christian Dumont last year. She hoped that the new company could be central to her storyline on Selling Sunset Season 5, but that didn't happen. The producers didn't think her launching her own brokerage firm was "interesting enough," she told PEOPLE.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, she predicted the show would go downhill without her because of the drama she created. "I feel like I was the only one that understood the assignment," she said. "I was the only one that said, 'Hey, this is a show, and I'm going to give the world a show.'" She also joked that Hulu should give her a call.