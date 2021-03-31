Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Plans to Collaborate on Show Together (Exclusive)

✖

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have made names for themselves with their respective projects, such as Flip or Flop and Selling Sunset. But, would the couple ever do a show together? During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, El Moussa and Young teased that they do have plans to collaborate on a project together.

When asked whether they were interested in collaborating on a project together, El Moussa replied, "Yes, we are. And we are already talking about that and working on that. You might see us on your screens one day." While their project is still in the "planning" stages, El Moussa added, "We're on the same page as you. We're planning on it. We're talking about it. So, hopefully, it'll happen."

"We're both so busy right now with filming it's hard to fit one more thing in," Young explained. "But, hopefully, the next step will be him and I doing something together." In the meantime, the two have been working together on projects such as El Moussa's series, Flipping 101, and they've been able to navigate their own working relationship seamlessly. The Flip or Flop star said about working with Young, "We have a lot of fun. We get along really, really well. She's been filming with me on my show Flipping 101. Season 1, viewers got to see our proposal, engagement episode, which I thought was really, really cute. But, this season, she's definitely more integrated into the show. She's more involved. She's mentoring rookie flippers with me. And we just had a ton of fun doing it."

"I love it. When I film, I'm surrounded by a bunch of women and drama. So, it's nice to be able to film with him and watch him work, get to work with each other, play off each other, and teach these rookie flippers some fun stuff," Young added about working with her fiancé. "It's fun watching them learn from him and see the improvement. So, I'm glad I get to join." Since Young has been brought into the Flipping fold, will fans get to see El Moussa on Selling Sunset, which recently announced that it will be back for Seasons 4 and 5?

"We're hoping that he can make an appearance this season," Young said. "You know, I get to share my life with everyone and he's the biggest thing in my life. So, to not have him on, it's a struggle for me. I'm hoping this year he'll be integrated more." El Moussa added, with a smile, "So, we'll see what happens. I think so, maybe."