'Selling Sunset' Star Mary Fitzgerald Gives Update on Season 4 (Exclusive)

✖

Selling Sunset made a splash when it initially premiered on Netflix in March 2019. The series would go on to release two more seasons in 2020. Considering that it has been some time since fans have been treated to new episodes featuring the agents at the Oppenheim Group, they've been eagerly awaiting news on a possible Season 4. During an exclusive interview with Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, the Netflix personality gave PopCulture.com a brief update on the status of Season 4.

Fitzgerald explained that they have not yet heard from Netflix regarding Season 4 of Selling Sunset, sharing that the streaming service is "always the one that confirms first if there is a next season." However, she did note that they could be receiving a decision "soon." Even though they haven't received any official confirmation that there will be another season, Fitzgerald is confident that fans can expect to see more from the Oppenheim Group, considering the response that the prior three seasons have received. She added, "But my feelings are that, and what I understand is that, (with) how well Season 3 did, we're very optimistic for a Season 4, and we fully expect to be able to film one, whenever this whole thing is over, but we just have to wait for Netflix to officially decide and announce it."

While they're still awaiting a decision for Season 4, Fitzgerald said that if they do decide to film another season of Selling Sunset, you can definitely count her in. She said that she would "absolutely" continue to be a part of the Selling Sunset family, particularly as she has greatly enjoyed her experience on the show thus far. "I mean, I'm so blessed," Fitzgerald said. "I get to do a job I love with all of my best friends, and just the whole experience has been so great, other than a couple of dramatic moments, which are annoying, but 99% of the time it's the most incredible experience. And I felt very blessed, and I'll always be willing to do another season."

In the meantime, as fans wait for Season 4, Fitzgerald shared how they can continue to support the show during this hiatus. The real estate agent explained, "Please keep being positive and watching the show however many times they want to watch it. Netflix is very analytical. And so they see all the numbers and how many times people watch the show. So if they're missing us, rewatch, and thank you for being supporters. We love doing it, we love all the support from the fans, and we're just very grateful."