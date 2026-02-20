‘Selling Sunset’ Alum Teases Possible Return

A Selling Sunset alum might be eyeing a return.

Christine Quinn told Us Weekly that she isn’t quite counting out a comeback on the Netflix real estate reality series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“There’s always conversations being had. I don’t know what that looks like,” the House of Villains star said. “I’m always open to having fun and turning looks, but it needs to make sense for me, so it’s just a question mark right now. We’ll see.”

This comes not long after TMZ reported that production for Selling Sunset was looking to bring back Quinn for Season 10 if she was interested. Quinn, 37, is an original cast member of the hit show and left ahead of Season 6 in 2022. Her departure came after she was involved in some pretty heated drama during Season 5 with co-stars Ema Hernan and Mary Fitzgerald. She also revealed her new business with her now-estranged husband, Christian Richard. Prior to reports of her exit, Quinn claimed to Us Weekly that she would be returning for Season 6, which ultimately did not happen.

As for her possible return, sources say that premature conversations are ongoing, but no deal has been made. At the very least, Quinn revealed that she does “keep in contact with some of the cast.” She continued, “Jason [Oppenheim], I actually talked with yesterday. I love him. I’ve always loved him, and he’s always been really supportive of me. I do talk to a lot of the girls, also Nicole [Young], Davina [Potratz], Bre [Tiesi], here and there, and I see them at events and stuff like that.”

(Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Netflix)

Quinn admitted she hasn’t been watching the show but has seen clips on TikTok, noting things took a “darker turn from when I was on the show.” She said, “It’s like the tides have changed, and I’ve seen a huge uproar and people being like, ‘Oh my gosh. Christine was right. Why did we not see this the whole time?’ I had a lot of people that told me, ‘I went back and watched the season over again, and it’s like I was wearing rose colored glasses the first time I saw it.’ And so that does make me feel good.”

Even though things have changed in the years Quinn hasn’t been on Selling Sunset, that doesn’t seem to change her mind about wanting to come back. As of now, it’s unknown if she’ll be making a return, but you never know what could happen.