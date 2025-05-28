‘House of Villains’ Season 3 Cast Revealed

House of Villains is back in a whole new way.

The reality series, which features all the reality TV stars America loves to hate, is moving from E! Network to Peacock with the third season.

Joel McHale will return as host, as 11 reality all-stars compete to outwit each other and be crowned “America’s Ultimate Supervillain”—while taking home a $200,000 prize.

The new season will be 10 episodes, and debut on the NBC-owned streaming service in early 2026.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard, infamous for her role on Flavor of Love, will join House of Villains for a third time.

Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules fame is probably the biggest addition for season three, after “Scandoval” made him a household name and his time on The Traitors earlier this year only amplified it.

Speaking of The Traitors, fellow Traitors contestant and Below Deck alum Kate Chastain will also appear on the season. Chastain has publicly voiced her dislike for Sandoval, so the two should have plenty of friction.

Other big names in the season include Big Brother’s Paul Abrahamian, Survivor’s Tyson Apostol, Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Plane Jane, Love Island USA’s Johnny Middlebrooks, Basketball Wives’ Jackie Christie, and Mob Wives’ Drita D’Avanzo.

House of Villains will air on Peacock sometime next year.