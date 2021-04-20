'Falcon and the Winter Soldier' Star Sebastian Stan Wants to Play Beloved WWE Star

✖

Sebastian Stan wants to play a WWE icon for his next role. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star recently spoke to Collider and said he would love to play Ric Flair in a movie. It was brought up when his I, Tonya co-star Paul Walter Hauser sent a question to him, and he wanted to know when they would work together again.

"We got to do that Ric Flair/Anderson biopic," Stan said, as reported by Digital Spy. "[Hauser's] so funny. I mean, he's such a big wrestling fan and I was a big wrestling fan too growing up. Like, I loved WWF and stuff. And we both have a kip-up. So, maybe Ric Flair. I'll do it in a second if they let me. I mean, pretty soon, I'll be eligible, I guess."

If Stan were to play Flair, he would be the second member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play a WWE Hall of Famer as Chris Hemsworth is getting in shape to play Hulk Hogan. In April 2020, Screen Rant spoke to Hemsworth who gave an update on the film.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet, Hemsworth told the outlet. "I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now...I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are." Hogan responded to Hemsworth in November and gave his approval.

There is a Ric Flair biopic reportedly in the works. In March 2020, Flair appeared on Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio and said: 'I've talked to Dwayne (Johnson) and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they're gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me, with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job, and Sue's got a great background. "As soon as everything gets rolling again, I'm going to make that movie." If the movie does happen, Stan would have to be considered to play the lead role. Along with starring in seven Marvel Films as Bucky Barnes, Stan, 38, has also starred in Logan Lucky, The Martian and the upcoming movie The 355 with Jessica Chastain.