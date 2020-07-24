✖

Netflix has renewed Outer Banks for Season 2 after the teen mystery-drama ended up being a huge hit for the streaming service. At this time, there is no word on when the new season may debut, but it will likely be sometime in 2021, as the first season just premiered in April. The series follows the "Pogues," a group of teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, who live at "The Cut." The group of friends seeks to figure out what happened to the father of their leader, as he's gone missing.

The series features Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten and Drew Starkey. Over on Rotten Tomatoes, Outer Banks Season 1 holds a critic rating of 71 percent, and an audience score of 86 percent. The Critics Consensus reads, "Outer Banks' over-the-top melodrama is balanced out by a strong sense of adventure that's bound to hook those looking to capture that summer feeling." Among the positive reviews for the show, is one from Wall Street Journal critic John Anderson. "Any dramatic shortcomings will be overlooked by those attracted to the show's basic premise: young people living unsupervised, on the margins of society, but who still get to behave like they have a team of lawyers on retainer," he writes.

Outer Banks has been renewed for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/01Irbq79Xi — Netflix (@netflix) July 24, 2020

Steve Greene, a critic for IndieWire, also wrote a positive review of the show. "Some of those later confrontations buckle under the weight of their plot connecting, but when Outer Banks dials its melodrama to its own sweet spot, there's enough fun to keep a story-hungry audience following along the trail," he said. Brian Tallerico from RogerEbert.com has praised the show as well, calling the cast "surprisingly charismatic."

In a previous interview with Cosmopolitan, Cline was asked about a possible Season 2 of Outer Banks, and she replied that she is "for sure down to do" it. "The answer to that will always be yes," she continued. "We as a cast have talked about it, and we’ve kinda talked about where we’d like to go with our characters and explore — but we don’t really know. Which is really cool, because we’re kinda going into it as a blank slate, kind of like we did last year. So it gives us that room to explore with characters and each other, and especially because we know each other so well now, it’ll be great to kinda sit down and explore character dynamics with each other."