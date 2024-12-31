‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Weighs in on Doing Another Network TV Show

David Boreanaz is done with SEAL Team, and that might not be all that he’s done with. The actor has been busy for over two decades. After starring on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and spinoff Angel from 1997 to 2004, he landed Fox procedural Bones, which ran for 12 seasons from 2005 to 2017. The same year that Bones ended, Boreanaz went from playing an FBI Special Agent to playing a Navy SEAL on CBS military drama SEAL Team, which shifted to Paramount+ in 2021 and ended in October.

While it’s unknown what the actor is doing next, he revealed to TV Insider he has “some really great fruits of labor that are paying off right now that are going to bring some really nice opportunities for me to come the new year. And I don’t sit back and say, ‘Well, this is the next series I’m going to do.’ Obviously I’m in a very different part of my life and my career, and I’m fortunate to be able to be offered some really great things and look at them very wisely in a mature level and take that for what it is.” He points out how much the landscape has changed in the past five years. “I think the ability to take on maybe one or two different types of series would be an interesting feat.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

L-R: Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin, Judd Lormand as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds and Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza in SEAL Team episode 10, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024.

“I have some really great things that I feel as though will fit nicely into my game,” Boreanaz continued. “But all in all, I can say that, let’s see, 1, 2, 3 are very different types of characters, that’s for sure. Well, one is a little bit more — I can say one is really cool, a passion project. One is a little similar but not in nature and kind of retired in a way, but now gets hired. That’s all I’m going to say. I don’t want to say too much because you know me. It’s like, hey, I live in the now and see what comes my way. I think that people know that about me.”

Considering it’s been a big part of his life the last 20-plus years, is David Boreanaz eyeing a return to network television? While he is open to anything in TV, film, and theater, “I’d probably shy away from a network series these days just because of the time and the amount that’s ordered. It’s just a lot of work.” Streaming is still a big possibility, and it sounds like cable such as HBO and Showtime could also be still a possibility as well. But don’t expect him to return to CBS or Fox in the near future. Fans will just have to wait and see what Boreanaz has up his sleeve.