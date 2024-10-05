'SEAL Team': David Boreanaz Reflects on Military Drama Ahead of Series Finale (Exclusive)

CBS-turned-Paramount+ military drama SEAL Team is coming to an end tomorrow, and David Boreanaz spoke to PopCulture.com about his time on the series. The actor portrays Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, leader of Navy SEAL team Bravo, and has been on a roller coaster throughout the series, especially with the final season between Jason's son being hospitalized and his TBI being made public.

Ahead of the series finale, Boreanaz looked back at his time on SEAL Team, revealing that the most rewarding part about being on the drama is "hearing the stories of these men and women in the military uniform, really." He continued, "Going around and meeting them and also being and portraying a character of this magnitude and being side by side with actual SEALs or marines that have been there and hearing their stories. You feel like you're having a bad day, and then you go to SEAL Team, and you're doing your scenes, and you're tapping into the character, and you're trying to get over a certain situation or a moment in the scene or a physicality, and these guys remind you, 'Oh, this is how it actually went down and how it happened.' You hear that story, they're like, 'Let's go work.' Right?"

(Photo: David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes in SEAL Team episode 10, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Michael Moriatis/Paramount+)

"Because what they did was instrumental to a point of life and death and also saving us and us not even knowing that while we're back home, sitting at Starbucks or waking up in a cozy room or whatever you may be struggling with," Boreanaz explained. "This show has enabled people to find help. If you're down and out and you're depressed, you're suffering from anxiety or the mental capacity to deal with life, they've watched the show, and they've tapped into us, and they thanked us for those moments. And so thank you for allowing me to find the strength to get help or to reach out. So we're so very proud of that."

Additionally, fans have been able to see some emotional, intense, and authentic stories about life in the military. Even if it is just a show, it still centers on the physical and mental toll it takes to be in the military. When asked if there's anything he wants fans to take away from SEAL Team, Boreanaz said, "That is the most important, the dedication from where you are. The will to succeed really is all about consistency, doing the things that, you know, you don't wanna do every morning. Right? You wanna get out of bed sometimes. You wanna get into the ice bath or get into the gym, eat properly. Whatever that is in society, what you're dealing with, you have to deal with it. And this show has shown that in a very high-level capacity, in a very complicated manner of being special operators and being in situations that are alive until death and sacrifice your country. But you could take to those webs and apply them to your own lives, and you can see that you will soar if you do so."

(Photo: L-R: Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin, Judd Lormand as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds and Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza in SEAL Team episode 10, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Trae Patton/Paramount+)

SEAL Team is ending after seven seasons, and even though it moved platforms halfway through its run, the series still proved to be a success. And when the show first started, David Boreanaz had no idea just what would happen. "You start a project, and you just put in the dedication to the now and what it's about," Boreanaz shared. "You understand the character. You feel the character. You grow with the character, you find its ups and downs with the characters, and the writers give you the wings to fly and take the characters to certain levels. You find the chemistry with your cast and your crew, how to shoot sequences, how to direct certain episodes, how to produce, where's the budget, the up, above, or below the cost. So, it was just a phenomenal experience. But I don't personally think about getting into a show and say, "Hey. It's gonna run for a year, four years, six years, ten." I don't think that way. I think you have to work really presently in the now. You can't look back. You can't look to tomorrow because no one's guaranteed tomorrow. You have to really be present in the moment."

Even though Boreanaz has consistently worked in the industry for almost 30 years, it's clear that SEAL Team holds a special place in his heart and will forever. It will also have a special place in many fans' hearts. There's no telling how the show will come to an end, but fans will want to tune in tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 6 on Paramount+ when the series finale of SEAL Team drops.