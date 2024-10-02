'SEAL Team' Star David Boreanaz Teases Jason's Final Op in Series Finale: 'He Will Leave It on the Battlefield' (Exclusive)

The series finale of SEAL Team drops on Sunday, Oct. 6 on Paramount+ and David Boreanaz spoke to PopCulture.com about what to expect. The latest episode saw his character, Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, getting pulled out of an op with the rest of Bravo in order to assassinate a traitor to the United States. It's a risky op and one that is certainly going to mess with his head. When asked to preview how Jason's story will come to an end, Boreanaz asked more questions, "Will it come to an end? Will it not come to an end?"

He continued, "I think for Jason this season, it really has examined and leaned into what is that first kill all about, which is so very, very authentic to our show. And when you think of SEAL Team, you think of authenticity, you think of the hard work, you think of the dedication to get them right. We've hit the mark on that one, and I know for this character and putting him in this situation when we do see him in the last frame, he will leave it on the battlefield. And does he survive? I don't know. We'll see."

(Photo: L-R: Beau Knapp as Drew Franklin, Judd Lormand as Lt. Commander Eric Blackburn, David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Tyler Grey as Trent Sawyer, A.J. Buckley as Sonny Quinn, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, Justin Melnick as Brock Reynolds and Raffi Barsoumian as Omar Hamza in SEAL Team episode 10, season 7, streaming on Paramount+, 2024. - Trae Patton/Paramount+)

Jason's op is a serious one, as he was called away to assassinate Ross Curtis, who was with the United States Army Special Forces and trained with Honduran soldiers, including the very person who is behind a fentanyl drug trade operation that Bravo is trying to take down. Since it is the series finale, there is, unfortunately, a good chance that at least one Bravo member won't make it out alive. Boreanaz kept mum on whether or not that member will be Jason, but it wouldn't be surprising. Fans and Bravo are still mourning the loss of Max Thieriot's Clay Spenser, but it would be right up the show's alley to end with another devastating loss. At the very least, both ops should end in success so Bravo can end on a win.

Jason has been through a lot over these seven seasons, including this final season with his son Mikey getting hospitalized and his TBI becoming public knowledge. While one can hope that his story comes to a nice end and he's able to go back home to be with his son and see his daughter getting married, it really could go either way. Fans will just have to see what happens when the final episode of SEAL Team premieres this Sunday on Paramount+.