'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Premiere Date Revealed

✖

We're heading back to Bayside! Peacock announced Tuesday that the Saved by the Bell revival is officially coming to the streaming platform on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — more than 31 years after the premiere of the original teen sitcom. Starring Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley as their original characters, A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will also be revisiting their iconic roles as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski in recurring roles.

In the new Saved by the Bell, California Gov. Morris is in trouble for closing too many low-income schools, proposing that their students be sent to the highest-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The new students, including Morris' son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Spano’s son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), will give a whole new perspective to the privileged Bayside students, especially to Slater and Spano, who have returned to their alma mater as teachers so many decades later.

The revival was one of the countless productions delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Lopez told PopCulture earlier this month that shooting had finally wrapped up and ended things on a good note. "We just finished this last week," he said. "It went really well and it's supposed to I think be released around the holidays. So hopefully people will check it out and dig it!" In May, he described reprising his role as Slater as easy. "It was cool, it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off," he told PopCulture. "Obviously, I'm a lot older and it was nice seeing everyone, we have a great cast, it was nice to see our old cast."

Lopez added that fans can expect an "updated, edgier version" of the original show as the adult versions of the characters the world fell in love with are forced to reckon with a whole new generation of high schoolers. While there are a lot of new names involved in the revival, Lopez assured fans there will be "nods to the past" for those familiar with the original show.

The new cast of students includes Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli. Dennis Haskins will not be returning to his role as Bayside principal Mr. Belding, so the school is getting a new principal, tapping John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect) as Principal Toddman.