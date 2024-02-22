'Vanderpump Villa' Premiere Date Revealed on Hulu

Mark your calendars for Lisa Vanderpump's new Hulu reality show, Vanderpump Villa. Wednesday, the streamer announced that the first three episodes of the docu-drama will premiere on Monday, April 1, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly.

"Decadence and debauchery collide" in Vanderpump Villa, which follows the Vanderpump Rules star's hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate called Chateau Rosabelle. "Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7," Hulu teases.

From firework-filled proposals and other exclusive events at Chateau Rosabelle to "unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside," Vanderpump Villa promises to bring "nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike" as Vanderpump herself decides whether or not the team she's chosen for her pop-up experience could become a permanent part of her empire. "But will this unparalleled-yet unorthodox-crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests' and Lisa's great expectations?" the show description wonders.

Starring on Vanderpump Villa are events coordinator Stephen Alsvig, executive chef Anthony Bar, lead server Marciano Brunette, sous chef Caroline Byl, housekeeper Grace Cottrell, server Priscila Ferrari, server Hannah Fouch, chateau manager Eric Funderwhite, mixologist Telly Hall, housekeeper Emily Kovacs, mixologist Andrew Mitchell and events coordinator Gabriella Sanon.

Hulu previously released a sneak peek at the new season, which showed off footage of the glamorous estate and the staff's handling of guests' needs, both big and small. The staff isn't barred from having their own fun, however, as Vanderpump told her employees, "You can do what you want behind the scenes, but when you're around the guests, don't get sloppy."

There's no shortage of drama either, as Brunette can be seen in one scene yelling for his coworkers to "stop talking," as another member of the staff shouts back, "What? What? What?" After the drama escalates, Vanderpump can be seen telling her staff, "This is not 'Chateau S-show!'"

Vanderpump Villa premieres its first three episodes on Monday, April 1, with subsequent episodes streaming every week on Hulu.