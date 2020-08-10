'Saved by the Bell' Second Reboot Trailer Released

Saved By The Bell fans have been eagerly awaiting the new reboot from Peacock, and now we're getting some more footage of the show via a brand new trailer. In the clip, fans get to see A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, played by Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, as they navigate teaching the new generation of Bayside High students.

Notably, the tone of the show is somewhat more self-aware than the original series, and possibly more quirky. Thankfully, while the years have changed a lot, The Max is still standing, and is still the go-to for the Bayside kids. The main cast of new students at the school are played by Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli. With Dennis Haskins not appearing to be returning to his role as Mr. Belding, the school is getting a new principal: John Michael Higgins (Pitch Perfect) as Principal Toddman. While they will not be starring in lead roles Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen will be returning as Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski in recurring roles. Ed Alonzo is also back as Max, owner of The Max.

In the show, we find Zack is still married to Kelly — as first seen in the 1994 TV movie Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas — and he has now become the governor of California. Slater and Jessie are working at the school, where Zack and Kelly's son Mac Morris (Hoog) is a student. Based on what we see of Mac in the trailer, he is just as slick and smooth-talking as his dad used to be when he was Bayside's big man on campus.

Interestingly, when the news of the reboot first emerged, Gosselaar shared that he has not been part of the planning, and it seemed unclear if he was going to be involved. "I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning," he told Variety, while attending red-carpet premiere of his ABC show Mixed-ish. "Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of 'huh' response." It was later revealed that Gosselaar would be part of the show, and that Thiessen would be joining him, with the actor previously telling TV Line, "As far as I know, she will be in an episode or two with me."