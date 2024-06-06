'Dimension 20' Season 22 Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Dimension 20 Season 22 premieres on June 26, 2024, and Dropout released the trailer on Wednesday. The new season follows six players trapped in a magical VHS tape, forced to play out the movie they're in if they want to escape. Game master Brennan Lee Mulligan returns along with players Jacob Wysocki, Ify Nwadiwe, Ally Beardsley, Alex Song-Xia, Isabella Roland and Rekha Shankar.

This new season is titled Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up, and it comes with an action movie theme. According to the press release, the characters will begin as "six down-on-their-luck strip-mall employees" before they take on new personas inside the magical VHS tape. The show will be available on the streaming service Dropout, which has a growing library of actual-play shows like Dimension 20. Subscriptions start at $5.99 per month.

This season, each character will have to balance two characters in a way, much like the recent round of Jumanji movies. Wysocki will play Andy 'Dang' Litefoot and his character Greg Stocks, while Nwadiwe will play Wendell Morris and Vic Ethanol. Beardsley will play Russel Feeld and Jennifer Drips, Song-Xia will play Liv Skyler and Kingskin, Roland will play Paula Donvalson (neé Buocadifuoco)and Jack Manhattan, and finally Shankar will play Usha Rao and "G-13." The rotating ensemble cast has always been a key component of Dimension 20, and many fans will likely tune in depending on which of the players they've been following.

Dimension 20 is a tabletop role-playing game (TTRPG) actual-play show, where Mulligan is the game master and the other cast members are the players. They typically use the Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition system, however, Season 22 will use a homebrew system heavily inspired by Kids on Bikes, a TTRPG system published by Hunters Entertainment. This season will have 10 new episodes dropping every Wednesday from June 26 through Aug. 28. The season premiere will reportedly be added to YouTube in July in the hopes of enticing more fans.

There are 21 seasons of Dimension 20 streaming now on Dropout, giving fans a lot of binge-watching to do before the Season 22 premiere. Dimension 20: Never Stop Blowing Up premieres on Wednesday, June 26.