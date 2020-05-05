'Saved By the Bell' Reboot: Meet the Cast

A reboot of the popular '90s sitcom Saved By the Bell is about to stream into the homes of millions and fans are looking forward to it! However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has been put on hold until further notice. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mario Lopez, who plays the beloved character of A.C. Slater in both the original series and the reboot, revealed they were only two episodes away from finishing the premiere season but were forced to take a step back because of the lockdown.

"We were only two episodes away from being done with the first season so I'm anxious to wrap it up and get it out there," Lopez explained to PopCulture. Lopez will be joined by other fellow original castmates incuding Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays the role of Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen, who plays Kelly Kapowski, and Elizabeth Berkley, known for her role as Jessie Spano. The new follow-up series will share the story of how low-income California high schoolers mesh with those who attend the Pacific Palisades high school as a result of a new program by California's Gov. Morris.

Lopez explained that fans can expect an "updated, edgier version" of the original show. Since the original cast is living out their adult years, both on and off screen, they've been introduced to a new round of high schoolers ready to take over their old stomping grounds. While there may be a new cast involved, Lopez assured fans by confessing that there will be "nods to the past" for those familiar with the '90s version. Scroll through the slides below to meet the new faces of Bayside High, and get reacquainted with the originals.