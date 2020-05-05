'Saved By the Bell' Reboot: Meet the Cast
A reboot of the popular '90s sitcom Saved By the Bell is about to stream into the homes of millions and fans are looking forward to it! However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, production has been put on hold until further notice. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Mario Lopez, who plays the beloved character of A.C. Slater in both the original series and the reboot, revealed they were only two episodes away from finishing the premiere season but were forced to take a step back because of the lockdown.
"We were only two episodes away from being done with the first season so I'm anxious to wrap it up and get it out there," Lopez explained to PopCulture. Lopez will be joined by other fellow original castmates incuding Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who plays the role of Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen, who plays Kelly Kapowski, and Elizabeth Berkley, known for her role as Jessie Spano. The new follow-up series will share the story of how low-income California high schoolers mesh with those who attend the Pacific Palisades high school as a result of a new program by California's Gov. Morris.
Lopez explained that fans can expect an "updated, edgier version" of the original show. Since the original cast is living out their adult years, both on and off screen, they've been introduced to a new round of high schoolers ready to take over their old stomping grounds. While there may be a new cast involved, Lopez assured fans by confessing that there will be "nods to the past" for those familiar with the '90s version. Scroll through the slides below to meet the new faces of Bayside High, and get reacquainted with the originals.
Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog)
Mac Morris, played by Mitchell Hoog, is the super charming, privileged son to one of Bayside High's legendary students and California's new Governor, Zack Morris.
Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli)
Belmont Cameli plays the role of Jamie Spano, son to Jessica Spano [Berkley], and Bayside football team's captain.
Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena)
View this post on Instagram
Young actress Alycia Pascual-Pena is stepping into the shoes of Aisha, Daisy's [Haskiri Velazquez] best friend. She's known for being super competitive. Growing up a tomboy who loved playing with the boys on their sports teams, stirs the pot at Bayside High when she attempts to join the football team.
Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez)
Haskiri Velazquez portrays the role of Daisy, who is a ambitious sophomore who is looking forward to her move at Bayside High.
Devante (Dexter Darden)
Dexter Darden will play the role of Devante. While details aren't clear just yet on his role, fans are anticipating the Maze Runner actor's lead role in the new series.
Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins)
Ronald Toddman, played by John Michael Higgins, is Bayside's school principal. While he may be head of the school, his students take advantage of his kindred spirits, until they receive an influx of students.
Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar)
Mark-Paul Gosselaar is stepping back into his role as Zack Morris, except this time with a new title of governor. Morris finds himself in hot water after he makes a risky decision to close certain schools down and suggests the students start attending classes at Bayside High.
Jessica Spano (Elizabeth Berkley)
Fans will also say hello to Jessie Spano as Elizabeth Berkley brings her character back to life. While her followers are use to seeing Spano rock her gorgeous curly locks, this time around, she's opting for a different look.
A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez)
Mario Lopez's character A.C. Slater is use to being one of the most popular kids in school, but now, he's a gym teacher just trying to give some sound advice to the new group of kids at the southern California high school. By the looks of the trailer, Slater still enjoys pumping iron.
Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen)
Tiffani Thiessen will also be reuniting with her old castmates as Kelly Kapowski.