Mario Lopez Says 'Saved By the Bell' Reboot Was 'Only 2 Episodes Away' From Wrapping Before Coronavirus Pandemic (Exclusive)

A.C. Slater and the others from Bayside High School are getting back together for a Saved By the Bell reboot! Mario Lopez, along with other stars like, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Amber-Thiessen will be joining a new cast of high schoolers as they step back into old shoes for a new storyline. While the new series was slated to start airing sometime in 2020, fans will have to wait just a little longer after production was put on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic — which Lopez exclusively told PopCulture.com was only "2 episodes away" from wrapping the first season.

"We were only 2 episodes away from being done with the first season so I'm anxious to wrap it up and get it out there," Lopez revealed to PopCulture. While he may be ready for fans to see their return, he detailed what it was like being Slater again, admitting it was a "little nostalgic" being back on set. "It was cool, it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off," he said. "Obviously, I'm a lot older and it was nice seeing everyone, we have a great cast, it was nice to see our old cast."

The follow-up series to the popular '90s sitcom, will share the story of a group of California high schoolers who are considered low-income and are transferred to the Pacific Palisades high school as a result of a new program by California Gov. Zack Morris, played by Gosselaar. Lopez says the new TV series will have "a very updated, edgier version of the show, not naughty by all means, but just a little more hip and edgy." He added that he couldn't reveal too much, but that there will be a few "nods to the past."

While production has been put on hold, one thing that hasn't is Lopez and his wife Courtney Mazza's schedules. Despite spending more time at home lately, the two have been busier than ever. "I'm actually enjoying it, it's nice to have a little downtime," Mazza said of being quarantined. Lopez chimed in crediting his wife during this time, saying, "She doesn't stop though, she's the teacher and keeping these kids busy."

The sweet pair share their two kids together: Dominic Lopez and Gia Lopez. He said that he's still bouncing around from job-to-job, some being in studio while others at home, but expressed he is "enjoying spending time at home, not having to jump on the road" so he can squeeze in more family time.

While their family's keeping them busy, they're looking forward to a date night together as they celebrate Cinco de Mayo with fans via livestream! Both Lopez and Mazza have teamed up with Tostitos for "Salsa for Cinco" to help benefit UnidosUS, America's largest Latino advocacy organization.

"We are happy to be partnering up with Tostitos for our 'Salsa for Cinco' Salsa dancing event, which is also online. It's a virtual thing anyone can join, and more importantly, it's going to be raising funds for the Latino community which is one of the communities that's been the hardest hit by the pandemic." He added that the company will start by donating $100,000 dollars and for every person that joins the livestream, they'll add in another $5. "So we're raising money, having a good time, it can be like a little party/date night and we encourage people to join us and have fun!" Lopez concluded. Fans can join in by visiting Lopez's Instagram page for the livestream on Tuesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. ET.