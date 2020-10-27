'Saved by the Bell' Revival First Official Trailer Released: 'The Old Gang Back Together'

The Bayside gang is back together! As the Wednesday, Nov. 25 premiere date for the Saved by the Bell revival draws closer, Peacock dropped the first full-length trailer on Tuesday, which offers a first glimpse at Mark-Paul Gosselaar as California Gov. Zack Morris and Tiffani Thiessen as California's First Lady, Kelly Kapowski-Morris.

The couple is reunited with their Bayside classmates A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (​Elizabeth Berkley Lauren) in the trailer, where they perform the Zack Attack classic "Friends Forever" on stage. Fans also get to watch Zack and Kelly return to The Max, as well as a hilarious hair appreciation session between Zack and his son Mac (Mitchell Hoog). Other Saved by the Bell alum who make an appearance in the trailer include Ed Alonzo as Max and Patrick Thomas O’Brien as Bayside math teacher Mr. Dewey. Not included in the trailer are Dustin Diamond as Screech and Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, both of whom appear to have been left out of the reboot.

The Peacock revival kicks off as Zack is in trouble for closing too many low-income schools, proposing that the students be sent to the highest-funded schools in the state, including Bayside High. The new students, which include Zack's son and Jessie's son Jamie (Belmont Cameli), give a whole new perspective to the privileged Bayside students, as well as to A.C. Slater and Jessie, who are now teachers at their alma mater.

The revival initially had production delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but Lopez told PopCulture.com in September that they had wrapped just that week. "It went really well and it's supposed to I think be released around the holidays. So hopefully people will check it out and dig it!" he said. Months earlier, he told PopCulture that reprising his iconic teen role was no issue. "It was cool, it was like riding a bike, kind of picking up where you left off," he said in May. "Obviously, I'm a lot older and it was nice seeing everyone, we have a great cast, it was nice to see our old cast."

Lopez added that fans can expect an "updated, edgier version" of the original show as the beloved Bayside characters take on a whole new generation of antics. While there are plenty of new faces in the cast, Lopez assured fans there will be "nods to the past" for those familiar with the original show.