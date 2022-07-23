'Santa Clarita Diet' Cancellation Still Has Fans Steaming 3 Years Later

Santa Clarita Diet was one of the early Netflix shows to take off, with the show grabbing a fan base thanks to its mix of comedy and zombie plots over three seasons. That success made its cancellation, which Netflix handed down in 2019, hurt even more. The show has continued to earn new viewers over the years, and, in recent weeks, there appears to be a bit of a spike around people lashing out at Netflix's decision three years later.

Thanks to Netflix's financial woes and Drew Barrymore's return to the cultural zeitgeist (thanks to her delightful talk show and beaming social media presence), the topic of Santa Clarita Diet's cancellation has popped up on Twitter on several occasions. Many fans point to the cancellation as one of the company's worst content decisions, especially since it ended on a cliffhanger. Some even say the cancellation caused them to actively root against the streamer's success. Scroll through to read some of the recent chatter about the beloved comedy.