'Santa Clarita Diet' Cancellation Still Has Fans Steaming 3 Years Later
Santa Clarita Diet was one of the early Netflix shows to take off, with the show grabbing a fan base thanks to its mix of comedy and zombie plots over three seasons. That success made its cancellation, which Netflix handed down in 2019, hurt even more. The show has continued to earn new viewers over the years, and, in recent weeks, there appears to be a bit of a spike around people lashing out at Netflix's decision three years later.
Thanks to Netflix's financial woes and Drew Barrymore's return to the cultural zeitgeist (thanks to her delightful talk show and beaming social media presence), the topic of Santa Clarita Diet's cancellation has popped up on Twitter on several occasions. Many fans point to the cancellation as one of the company's worst content decisions, especially since it ended on a cliffhanger. Some even say the cancellation caused them to actively root against the streamer's success. Scroll through to read some of the recent chatter about the beloved comedy.
Slide 1
they almost had one right here https://t.co/VyUMlt4nqV pic.twitter.com/MTvmyq0R1S— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) July 19, 2022
"now that everyone is paying close attention to drew barrymore again can we please all collectively hate tweet netflix for canceling her show Santa Clarita Diet," one fan wrote. "because that s— still makes my blood boil. it was so good."prevnext
Slide 2
SANTA CLARITA DIET WAS A GODDAMN MASTERPIECE & I WILL NEVER FORGIVE NETFLIX FOR CANCELLING IT— Fujhoe (@PikaChulita) July 20, 2022
"pretty sure netflix canceled santa clarita diet because it proved that you can be funny without being bigoted and they were like 'nope can't have that where's dave chapelle,'" a second fan quipped.prevnext
Slide 3
when they canceled santa clarita diet it’s when i prayed for the downfall to begin https://t.co/Sr7jUcVJ0C— tori (@skinstrash) July 17, 2022
"the air shifted at netflix headquarters when they canceled santa clarita diet," a third fan recently tweeted. "that's when it all started going down hill."prevnext
Slide 4
will never forgive netflix for canceling santa clarita diet https://t.co/q0QqcCuaMT— jack 🍂 give antcar his emmy (@softspacedad) July 21, 2022
"drew barrymore is trending so i just want to say i will never forgive netflix for cancelling santa clarita diet," another person wrote. "it was an amazing show that ended on a cliffhanger."prevnext
Slide 5
still very mad they cancelled Santa Clarita Diet— 🎙 (@6ixIn6) July 22, 2022
"it's still a crime netflix cancelled santa clarita diet, one of the best sit coms ever damn it," yet another person wrote. An upset supporter added, "still sad that santa clarita diet didn't get the ending it deserved."prevnext
Slide 6
Y’all don’t understand how upset I still am about Santa Clarita Diet being cancelled. https://t.co/ZqqlFTLiFD— Κ A Τ Ξ (@babygyalkate) July 17, 2022
One more person tweeted, "santa clarita diet being cancelled and the last episode being a cliffhanger was the beginning of my hatred for netflix."prev