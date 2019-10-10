Drew Barrymore Set to Headline Daytime Talk Show on CBS

Drew Barrymore officially has a new television project, and it’s a huge departure from anything she’s ever done before. CBS announced on Thursday that the actress, makeup mogul and mom-of-two will host a syndicated daytime talk show, set to launch in fall of 2020. Barrymore filmed a pilot for the talk show in August, and it was apparently strong enough to land her the full-time gig.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

Steve LoCascio, chief operating and financial officer of CBS Global Distribution Group, shared that thanks to her starpower and relatability, she would be an incredible asset to the network.

“Drew is a huge star and a breath of fresh air – her show will energize any station’s lineup. We’re looking forward to working with Peter Dunn and the CBS Television Stations group to launch this premium show in fall 2020,” he said.

Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, echoed LoCascio’s enthusiasm. “We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” he said. “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

Barrymore will serve as a producer of the show, a title she held for her last show, Santa Clarita Diet. Netflix canceled the “zom-com” series earlier this year after three seasons. She was rumored to be interested in a talk show in 2016 with NBCUniversal before Santa Clarita Diet, but a pilot for the program never happened.

Barrymore joins several other big names who have recently had daytime shows green lit. Former TODAY show anchor Tamron Hall has a new talk show with Disney/ABC that premiered last month. Kelly Clarkson is also headlining a talk show for NBCUniversal. Meredith Vieira is hosting a new game show, 25 Words or Less, for Fox Television Stations. And Jerry Springer will make his television return, this time in a court show titled Judge Jerry for NBCUniversal.

Photo credit: Mike Pont/Getty Images