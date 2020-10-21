Sam Elliott's Joe Biden Endorsement Has 'The Ranch' Fans Surprised

Sam Elliott's endorsement of Joe Biden has had a lot of people surprised, but none more so than fans of The Ranch. Elliott narrates a new Biden for President ad, which sparked controversy among many people online. In it, Elliott never directly attacks Donald Trump, but rather, he simply expressed why he believes Biden is the best choice to be Commander-in-Chief.

"Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree," he said. "Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there." Elliott also stated in the ad, "There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other." Scroll down to see what The Ranch fans have to say about the new ad.