Sam Elliott's Joe Biden Endorsement Has 'The Ranch' Fans Surprised
Sam Elliott's endorsement of Joe Biden has had a lot of people surprised, but none more so than fans of The Ranch. Elliott narrates a new Biden for President ad, which sparked controversy among many people online. In it, Elliott never directly attacks Donald Trump, but rather, he simply expressed why he believes Biden is the best choice to be Commander-in-Chief.
"Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree," he said. "Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there." Elliott also stated in the ad, "There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other." Scroll down to see what The Ranch fans have to say about the new ad.
Sam Elliott narrating a Biden ad. "The Ranch" will never be the same.— Alex Berg (@AlexBerg22) October 21, 2020
The main reason that The Ranch fans are surprised by Elliott endorsing Biden, is because of the nature of his character on the show. Elliott played Beau Bennett, a tough, no-nonsense rancher.
I binged watched The Ranch on Netflix and loved every minute of it!!— 🤠 🏳️🌈 (@LoneStarSteph_) October 21, 2020
Sam Elliott’s character was a hardcore Republican and finding out real life Sam Elliott is supporting Joe Biden in this election is just *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/Hzsz9kbL0m
Watching the Ranch on Netflix, I assumed Sam Elliott was a Republican. Damn, he's a really good actor.— LraeArn (@Ivadenufof45) October 21, 2020
Moreover, Beau is know as a staunch Republican. He has on more than one occasion made it clear that he believed Ronald Reagan to be the greatest American president of all time.
I was really surprised to hear Sam Elliott's voice in a Biden ad. Dont know why but I just kinda figured him as a Trump supporter.
Just makes his acting skills in The Ranch Emmy material— jaxparrothead (@jaxparrothead) October 21, 2020
"Sam Elliott" is quite an endorsement for Biden. Anyone who watched "The Ranch" knows Beau Bennett doesn't care much for them Democrats 🤣😁🤣 https://t.co/4DXqaVhpxf— 🄲🄸🄽🄳🅈 🎃 (@SmartyPants_USA) October 21, 2020
In one episode, Beau says that he won't visit Mount Rushmore until Reagan is carved into it. Additionally, his cell phone ringtone is a recording of Reagan delivering his famous line, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"
I wonder if Sam Elliott character from the Ranch that loved Regan would feel the same way.— UCFGUY23 (@ucfguy23) October 21, 2020
Love this. Especially, given Sam Elliott's character on "The Ranch." Brilliant. https://t.co/NTwrcGcfSr— RustyWater (@IAmRustyWater) October 21, 2020
In another episode, Beau's ex-wife Maggie jokes that he continues to vote for Reagan in every election. This joke is notable, as Reagan has been dead since 2004.
With how staunchly Republican his character is on The Ranch it's funny to hear Sam Elliott do the voiceover— Dan (@realDan203) October 21, 2020
It seems as if most The Ranch fans just presumed that Elliott is very much that same as his character. However, in real life, he appears to have mostly avoided speaking about his personal politics.
I've been a bit annoyed with Sam Elliott these past few years, owing to his appearance on Netflix's pro-right wing series The Ranch, but this goes a long way towards forgiveness.— BIG BOPPER (Human Capital Stock) (@hughfriknfraser) October 21, 2020
me, waiting to see all of The Ranch fans finding out Sam Elliott isn’t one of them pic.twitter.com/Vl2ztTVcKn— michelle (@meee_shell) October 21, 2020
A quick Google search did not reveal whether or not Elliott has been open about past political opinion. A 2016 report from Agility PR Solutions did reveal, though, that Elliott is considered to be in the top ranks of celebrities that are beloved by Republicans and conservatives.prevnext
Sam Elliott's character in his show is DIE hard GOP, I love him and this ad makes me sooooo freakin happy that he's one of us, more than his character on The Ranch lol https://t.co/nCJjl1ZXIO— bluenoser resister🇨🇦🌈💏🌿 (@TraciMac70) October 21, 2020
Joining Elliott are other actors such as Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford and Sean Connery. They come across, as Agility puts it, as "good guys of justice."