Sam Elliott's Joe Biden Endorsement Has 'The Ranch' Fans Surprised

By Stephen Andrew

Sam Elliott's endorsement of Joe Biden has had a lot of people surprised, but none more so than fans of The Ranch. Elliott narrates a new Biden for President ad, which sparked controversy among many people online. In it, Elliott never directly attacks Donald Trump, but rather, he simply expressed why he believes Biden is the best choice to be Commander-in-Chief.

"Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree," he said. "Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there." Elliott also stated in the ad, "There is only one America. No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other." Scroll down to see what The Ranch fans have to say about the new ad.

The main reason that The Ranch fans are surprised by Elliott endorsing Biden, is because of the nature of his character on the show. Elliott played Beau Bennett, a tough, no-nonsense rancher.

Moreover, Beau is know as a staunch Republican. He has on more than one occasion made it clear that he believed Ronald Reagan to be the greatest American president of all time.

In one episode, Beau says that he won't visit Mount Rushmore until Reagan is carved into it. Additionally, his cell phone ringtone is a recording of Reagan delivering his famous line, "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

In another episode, Beau's ex-wife Maggie jokes that he continues to vote for Reagan in every election. This joke is notable, as Reagan has been dead since 2004.

It seems as if most The Ranch fans just presumed that Elliott is very much that same as his character. However, in real life, he appears to have mostly avoided speaking about his personal politics.

A quick Google search did not reveal whether or not Elliott has been open about past political opinion. A 2016 report from Agility PR Solutions did reveal, though, that Elliott is considered to be in the top ranks of celebrities that are beloved by Republicans and conservatives.

Joining Elliott are other actors such as Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford and Sean Connery. They come across, as Agility puts it, as "good guys of justice."

