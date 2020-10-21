Sam Elliott's Endorsement for Joe Biden Sparks Strong Response From Americans

By Stephen Andrew

The Ranch star Sam Elliott recently endorsed Joe Biden for President, and it has sparked a strong response from Americans on both sides of the aisle. During Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, a Biden campaign ad aired that urged voters to "choose a President who brings out our best." It didn't take viewers long to realized that the signature voice narrating the ad was non other the Elliott.

"There is only one America," Elliott went on to say. "No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other.

The iconic actor then went on to make his political position clear, saying, "Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there." The endorsement has been met with a lot of response online. Some fans of Elliott are applauding him for the move, but others are displeased. Scroll down to read what social media users are saying on Twitter, as well as on a previous PopCulture.com Facebook post about the story.

"Well I used to love this guy anything he said was ok with me. Not now lost respect for him. I know we are all entitled but..."

"I expected him to be more conservative. This goes to show that all the Hollywood types are tainted by the liberal left and spin their words hoping they can influence someone’s vote."

prevnext

"So very disappointed in this man, thought he was smarter than this. Evidently he is just focused on personalities and not policy."

"I thought Sam was smart. What a disappointment. Lost my respect!"

prevnext

"I thought Sam was smart. What a disappointment. Lost my respect!

"I always thought you were a very Smart man. I have to change my mind now. I know we all have our own opinion."

prevnext

"Love Sam Elliot. Great guy. He is right. Tired of name calling. Tired of chaos. Tired of a President who has to be in the news every minute. Tired of this Presidency its too chaotic."

"His choice, doesn't change my mind. I am a Trumper and proud of it. To each his own."

prevnext

"Thought he was smarter. I no longer have any respect for him."

"What a disappointment but not surprised. We don't care!!"

prevnext

"Don’t need or want an actor to tell me how to vote. I can figure that out for myself, thank you. Stick to your day job!"

"Way to go Sam. Biden 2020."

prevnext

0comments

"You can disagree on this subject and still associate with the person. It's called being a human being. Try it out."

"He made the right choice because Biden will bring out the best in people instead of bringing out the worst in people like Trump does."

prev
Start the Conversation

of