Sam Elliott's Endorsement for Joe Biden Sparks Strong Response From Americans

The Ranch star Sam Elliott recently endorsed Joe Biden for President, and it has sparked a strong response from Americans on both sides of the aisle. During Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, a Biden campaign ad aired that urged voters to "choose a President who brings out our best." It didn't take viewers long to realized that the signature voice narrating the ad was non other the Elliott.

"There is only one America," Elliott went on to say. "No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other.

Biden campaign just debuted this new ad "Go From There," during Game 1 of the World Series, narrated by Sam Elliott pic.twitter.com/9N6GJdsly2 — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 21, 2020

The iconic actor then went on to make his political position clear, saying, "Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there." The endorsement has been met with a lot of response online. Some fans of Elliott are applauding him for the move, but others are displeased. Scroll down to read what social media users are saying on Twitter, as well as on a previous PopCulture.com Facebook post about the story.