Sam Elliott Endorses Joe Biden in New Ad: 'Choose a President Who Brings out Our Best'

During Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night, actor Sam Elliott lent his voice to a Joe Biden campaign ad for the former vice president ahead of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 3. The new ad, titled "Go From There," premiered during the first game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, and found The Big Lebowski and The Ranch star in a simplistic voice-over alongside a soft piano rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner."

"There is only one America," Elliott says, in his signature resounding voice overlaying footage of American fields with members of the general public, from young men and women to veterans. "No Democratic rivers. No Republican mountains. Just this great land, and all that's possible on it with a fresh start. Cures we could find. Futures we can shape. Work to reward. Dignity to protect. There is so much we can do, if we choose to take on problems, and not each other. And choose a president who brings out our best. Joe Biden doesn't need everyone in this country to always agree. Just to agree we all love this country, and go from there."

The concluding image of the ad features a shot of Biden with his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, as they both sport masks to ensure the safety and wellness of their fellow Americans. The ad is the latest from the former VP, who will also be airing several during NFL games next week. Biden's ads will air during five upcoming games, representing the heart of his argument against Donald Trump, the former reality-star-turned-president who is seeking a second term. Biden's attacks against Trump will not only focus on mismanagement amid the ongoing coronavirus but the importance of voting and questioning the former TV star and businessman's character.

According to CNN, the Biden campaign announced a historic $383 million fundraising haul in September, which has allowed the former VP and his camp to spend money on some of the country's most expensive ad time. While the Biden campaign has declined to report how much the campaign ads cost, AdAge reveals one 30-second NFL spot in 2019 during a game cost around $419,000.

As for Elliott, the acclaimed and beloved actor is joining a number of his peers who have been featured in videos for campaign events for Biden's presidential bid, including a number of the Avengers stars who took part in a fundraiser, as well as Mindy Kaling and Kumail Nanjiani who united for an official South Asian Block Party for Biden and Harris.