Ryan Reynolds Has 2 Movies in Netflix's Top 10 Right Now

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix success is far from over. The actor, who in the past several months has seen several of his titles break into Netflix's streaming charts, has done it yet again, only this time he is doubling down on the achievement. Two films starring Reynolds – Blade: Trinity and The Adam Project – currently sit in the streamer's Top 10 charts in the U.S.

Originally premiering in 2004, Blade: Trinity has shot to rank as the No. 8 movie overall on Netflix, falling behind other greats including The Bubble, Shrek Ever After, and The Blind Side, the Sandra Bullock-starring film that currently takes the top spot. The David S. Goyer-directed superhero horror film follows human-vampire hybrid warrior Blade, who is framed for murder by undead foes. He is forced to join forces with the Nightstalkers to face his most challenging enemy yet, Dracula, to save humanity. Reynolds stars as Hannibal King alongside Wesley Snipes, Jessica Biel, Kris Kristofferson, Dominic Purcell, Parker Posey, and Triple H.

Reynolds' second-ranking movie, The Adam Project, is a Netflix original. Debuting on the platform back in March, the film stars Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. On a mission to save the future, he finds himself teaming up with his 12-year-old self and his father. Tarring alongside Reynolds are Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana. The film shot to the top of Netflix's streaming charts – ranking No. 1 on both the movie and overall lists – immediately upon its debut, and while its popularity has faltered over the weeks, it still maintains a spot on the Top 10 movies chart. Currently, The Adam Project ranks No. 10 behind How to Train Your Dragon.

Although The Adam Project's continued popularity on Netflix comes as little surprise, the surge in Blade: Trinity's viewership is a bit of a shock. Compared to The Adam Project's 68% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 76% audience score, Blade: Trinity only has a 25% critic rating and 58% audience score, making it certified rotten in both categories. The critics' consensus reads, "louder, campier, and more incoherent than its predecessors, Blade: Trinity seems content to emphasize style over substance and rehash familiar themes."

Despite the bad reviews, practically anything Reynolds touches makes its way onto Netflix's streaming charts. Prior to The Adam Project's premiere, fellow Reynolds-starring film Red Notice hit the top of Netflix's streaming charts. That film, also starring Gal Gadot and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, follows John Hartley, a top profiler for the FBI who is suddenly stuck with two rival criminals, Nolan Booth and Sarah Black, during a daring heist. Netflix is home to numerous Reynolds-starring flicks, with his two latest chart-topping titles, Blade: Trinity and The Adam Project, available for streaming.