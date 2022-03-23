Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in April 2022

April is just around the corner, and streaming subscribers are about to get treated to hundreds of new titles! As March comes to a close, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – are getting ready to roll out long lists of new arrivals from their incoming April 2022 content lists.
April will be a massive month for just about every streaming service. Netflix subscribers will get to press play on everything from the final episodes of Grace and Frankie and Ozark Season 4 to a new season of the hit Spanish-language drama Elite and even a brand new reality dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The HBO Max content catalog will grow with additions including The Flight Attendant Season 2 and A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3, with April also set to be marked by several debuts, such as Tony Hawk: Until The Wheels Fall Off. Over at Hulu, subscribers will be treated to new originals titles including The Kardashians and Under the Banner of Heaven, as well as fan-favorite films, like Shrek and Shrek 2 as well as the complete Twilight film collection. Disney+, meanwhile, has some big plans for April, as the streamer will mark Earth Day with a lineup of four specials –Polar Bear, Bear Witness, Explorer: The Last Tepui, and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.
To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in April 2022.
April 1
NETFLIX
A Cinderella Story
Abby Hatcher: Season 2
Any Given Sunday
Argo
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
The Blind Side
Blow
Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Catch and Release
CoComelon: Season 5
Delta Farce
Eagle Eye
Four Brothers
Full Metal Jacket
Grown Ups
Heartland Season 14
Her
How to Train Your Dragon
Inception
Love Actually
Molly’s Game
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
The Nut Job
Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
Puss in Boots
The Rental
The Ring
Rumor Has It…
Saving Private Ryan
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek Forever After
Something’s Gotta Give
We The Animals
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood – NETFLIX FILM
Battle: Freestyle – NETFLIX FILM
The Bubble – NETFLIX FILM
Captain Nova – NETFLIX FAMILY
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain – NETFLIX COMEDY
Forever Out of My League – NETFLIX FILM
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Last Bus – NETFLIX FAMILY
Tomorrow – NETFLIX SERIES
Trivia Quest – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes daily)
HBO MAX
10, 1979
Annabelle, 2014 (HBO)
Armed and Dangerous, 1986
Balls Out: Gary the Tennis Coach, 2009
Battle Los Angeles, 2011
Beetlejuice, 1988
Bells Are Ringing, 1960
Black Gold, 1947
Blood Ties, 2014 (HBO)
Boys’ Night Out, 1962
Brewster McCloud, 1970
Brie’s Bake Off Challenge, 2022
Capote, 2005 (HBO)
Captains Courageous, 1937
Chicago, 2002 (HBO)
Children of the Damned, 1964
Czech It Out!, Max Original Premiere
Dances With Wolves, 1990 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Erased, 2013 (HBO)
Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History, 2022
Five Easy Pieces, 1970
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, 2009
Girl Most Likely, 2013 (HBO)
Graffiti Bridge, 1990
Hugo, 2011 (HBO)
Insidious, 2010
Iron Eagle, 1986
Iron Eagle II, 1988
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Krull, 1983 (HBO)
Larry Crowne, 2011
Les Miserables, 1998
Limitless, 2011 (HBO)
Moon, 2009 (HBO)
Moscow on the Hudson, 1984
Nobody’s Fool, 1994 (HBO)
Odd Man Out, 1947
On the Waterfront, 1954
One True Singer, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014 (HBO)
Original Sin, 2001 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Peggy Sue Got Married, 1986
Point Break, 2015 (HBO)
Rain Man, 1988 (HBO)
Red, 2010 (HBO)
Rendez-Vous, 2020 (HBO)
Revolver, 2007 (HBO)
Salt, 2010
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, 1954
Sex Drive, 2008 (HBO) (Extended Version)
She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, 1949
Show Boat, 1936
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Slc Punk!, 1999 (HBO)
Spartan, 2004 (HBO)
Special Agent, 1935
Summer of ’42, 1971
Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania, 2017
Sweet Bird of Youth, 1962
The Asphalt Jungle, 1950
The Big Chill, 1983
The Big House, 1930
The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day, 2009 (HBO) (Director’s Cut)
The Break-Up, 2006 (HBO)
The Brothers Solomon, 2007 (HBO)
The Chosen, 1982 (HBO)
The Freshman, 1990 (HBO)
The Heartbreak Kid, 2007 (HBO)
The Incredible Hulk, 2008 (HBO)
The Informant (aka A Besugo), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Ladies Man, 2000 (HBO)
The Last Airbender, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Detail, 1973
The Last Dragon, 1985
The Raid: Redemption, 2012 (HBO) (Extended Version)
The Relic, 1997 (HBO)
The Secret In Their Eyes, 2010 (HBO)
The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty, 2013 (HBO)
The Thaw (aka Odwilz), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Thirteenth Floor, 1999
The Toy, 1982
The Wackness, 2008 (HBO)
Tootsie, 1982 (HBO)
Under the Cherry Moon, 1986
Universal Soldier: The Return, 1999
Vice Versa, 1988
Welcome To Collinwood, 2002 (HBO)
Who’s Harry CRUMB?, 1989 (HBO)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet, 1996 (HBO)
Winter Meeting, 1948
Wrath Of The Titans, 2012
DISNEY+
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere
APPLE TV+
Slow Horses
HULU
Love Me: Complete Season 1
All Inclusive (2008)
Antz (1998)
Armored (2009)
Austenland (2013)
Battleship (2012)
Blind Date (1987)
Blue Streak (1999)
Boys on the Side (1995)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Casese Quien Pueda (2015)
Casper (1995)
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie (1980)
Cheech & Chong’s Get Out of My Room (1984)
Conspiracy Theory (1997)
Copycat (1995)
Crank (2006)
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eyes Wide Shut (1999)
The Five-year Engagement (2012)
Fly Away Home (1996)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Glee the 3d Concert Movie (2011)
Hanna (2011)
Hot Shots! Part Deux (1993)
I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry (2007)
In the Army Now (1994)
Insomnium (2017)
Instructions Not Included (2013)
The International (2009)
John Carpenter’s Vampires (1998)
Just My Luck (2006)
Knowing (2009)
Kusama: Infinity (2018)
Ladrones (2015)
Look Who’s Talking (1989)
Looper (2012)
Love Actually (2003)
Made in America (1993)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)
The Negotiator (1998)
Night Raiders (2021)
Open Range (2003)
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)
Phantom (2013)
Postcards From the Edge (1990)
The Power of One (1992)
Practical Magic (1998)
Radio (2003)
Ramona and Beezus (2010)
Runaway Jury (2003)
The Runaways (2010)
Scooby-doo (2002)
Scooby-doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Shrek (2001)
Shrek 2 (2004)
The Siege (1998)
Single White Female (1992)
Snakehead (2021)
Stay (2005)
The Tailor of Panama (2001)
That’s My Boy (2012)
Think Like a Man (2012)
Three Fugitives (1989)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn, Part 2 (2012)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
Watchmen (2009)
Wolf (1994)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Outlaws: Season 1
Luxe Listings Sydney: Season 2
Cast Away
Sweet Home Alabama
O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Shanghai Noon
Con Air
Under the Tuscan Sun
Bringing Down the House
Unbreakable
Date Night
The Sixth Sense
Good Morning, Vietnam
The Watch
Rushmore
Armageddon
The Hot Chick
Signs
Brown Sugar
Garden State
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
The Recruit
Cedar Rapids
The Joy Luck Club
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
The Color of Money
Beasts of the Southern Wild
Young Frankenstein
Dirty Dancing
Knowing
The Spy Next Door
The Bank Job
Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine
The Bodyguard
Deadfall
Compliance
Jiro Dreams of Sushi
Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior
Benny and Joon
Fargo
Saved!
Jeepers Creepers 2
Mystic Pizza
Lions for Lambs
Carrie
The Woman in Red
Raging Bull
Bull Durham
Blow Out
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Be Cool
The Idolmaker
Jet Li’s Fearless
Braveheart
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Revolutionary Road
Shrek Forever After
Pineapple Express
District 9
PEACOCK
Along Came Polly, 2004
Apollo 13, 1995
Balls of Fury, 2007
Basketball, 1998
Beethoven, 1992
Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son, 2011
Bowfinger, 1999
Bruce Almighty, 2003
Burn After Reading, 2008
The Change-Up, 2011
Clash of the Titans, 2010
Couples Retreat, 2009
Despicable Me, 2010
Despicable Me 2, 2013
The Dilemma, 2011
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003
Elizabeth, 1998
Elizabeth: The Golden Age, 2007
The Family Man, 2000
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, 2016
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, 2018
Field of Dreams, 1989
For Love of the Game, 1999
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
Fun with Dick and Jane, 2005
Gandhi, 1982
Gone in Sixty Seconds, 2000
The Good Shepard, 2006
Hook, 1991
Hotel Artemis, 2018
The Hulk, 203
It’s Complicated, 2009
The Jerk, 1979
Joseph: King of Dreams, 2000
Last Witch Hunter, 2015
Liar, Liar, 1997
Life, 1999
Mallrats, 1995
Man of Fire, 2004
Man on the Moon, 1999
Mary Queen of Scots, 2018
Meet Joe Black, 1998
Megamind, 2010
Mercury Rising, 1998
Minority Report, 2002
Mortal Engines, 2018
Mystery Men, 1999
Next Friday, 2000
No Escape, 2015
The Nutty Professor, 1996
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
Office Space, 1999
Paul, 2011
Pretty Woman, 1990
Problem Child, 1990
Problem Child 2, 1991
The Proposal, 2008
The Purge: Anarchy, 2014
Ride Along 2, 2016
Spy Game, 2001
Tower Heist, 2011
The Truth About Charlie, 2002
Undercover Brother, 2002
Waterworld, 1995
What’s Love Got to Do with It, 1993
XXX: Return of Xander Cage, 2017
Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Kevin Can Wait, Seasons 1-2
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Saracens
Return to Beijing, Season 1
Road to the World Cup (Telemundo)
WWE 24: Royal Rumble 2022
WWE Hall of Fame 2022
April 2
HBO MAX
Batwoman, Season 3
Chad
PEACOCK
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Golf
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Monterrey
NXT Stand & Deliver
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – Liverpool v. Watford
Premier League – Brighton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Burnley v. Manchester City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Southampton*
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brentford
Premier League – Wolves v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Manchester United v. Leicester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Wasps
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 16 (NBC)
WrestleMania 38 – Night One
WWE – The Bump
April 3
HULU
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED)
PEACOCK
PGA Tour Golf Valero Texas Open
Premier League – West Ham v. Everton
Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Harlequins
The Ultimate Show: Ultimate WrestleMania 2
World Curling Championships – United States v. Czech Republic
WrestleMania 38 – Night Two
WWE – The Bump
April 4
NETFLIX
Better Call Saul: Season 5
HBO MAX
The Invisible Pilot, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 7
PEACOCK
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 6 (Bravo)
Madagascar: A Little Wild, Season 7
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Arsenal
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 10 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – United States v. South Korea
April 5
NETFLIX
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy – NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
Man of Steel, 2013 (HBO)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
We’re The Millers, 2013 (HBO)
HULU
The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 2
Monster Family 2: Nobody’s Perfect (2021)
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The Croods: Family Tree, Season 2
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 25 (Oxygen)
World Curling Championships – Scotland v. United States
April 6
NETFLIX
Furioza – NETFLIX FILM
Green Mothers’ Club – NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! – NETFLIX COMEDY
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
DISNEY+
Moon Knight – Episode 2
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8 “Home School”
HULU
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 2
PEACOCK
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Everton
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
World Curling Championships – Switzerland v. United States
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 7
NETFLIX
Queen of the South: Season 5
Return to Space – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Close Enough, Max Original Season 3
Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Tokyo Vice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Trinity of Shadows, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Dropout: Limited Series Finale
Platinum End: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed)
Agnes (2021)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 4 (USA)
World Curling Championships – United States v. Canada
World Curling Championships – United States v. Sweden
April 8
NETFLIX
Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
Dancing on Glass – NETFLIX FILM
Dirty Lines – NETFLIX SERIES
Elite: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Metal Lords – NETFLIX FILM
Tiger & Bunny 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Crabs In A Barrel, 2022 (HBO)
Mi Casa, 2022 (HBO)
The Night House, 2021 (HBO)
When You Clean A Stranger’s Home, 2022 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Chasing Mavericks
HULU
Woke: Complete Season 2
Let the Right One In (2018)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5
All The Old Knives
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
EPCR Champions Cup – Connacht Rugby v. Leinster Rugby
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IMSA Long Beach – Practice
IndyCar Long Beach – Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Wolves
World Curling Championships – Finland v. United States
World Synchro Championships – Short Program
April 9
NETFLIX
My Liberation Notes – NETFLIX SERIES
Our Blues – NETFLIX SERIES
HULU
American Sicario (2022)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Sale Sharks v. Bristol Bears
EPCR Champions Cup – Union Bordeaux-Begles v. Stade Rochelais
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Toulousain v. Ulster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs v. Munster Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Français Paris v. Racing 92
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Singapore
IMSA Long Beach
IndyCar Long Beach – Practice and Qualifying
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Manchester United
Premier League – Brentford v. West Ham*
Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Arsenal v. Brighton*
Premier League – Watford v. Leeds United
Premier League – Southampton v. Chelsea
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Tottenham
Road to the Kentucky Derby – Wood Memorial/Bluegrass Stakes
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 17 (NBC)
Supercross – St. Louis MO
USA Track & Field Bermuda USATF Invite
World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier
World Curling Championships – Semifinal
World Synchro Championships – Free Skate
April 10
NETFLIX
The Call
Nightcrawler
HULU
The Hating Game (2021)
PEACOCK
EPCR Champions Cup – Montpellier Herault Rugby v. Harlequins
EPCR Champions Cup – ASM Clermont Auvergne v. Leicester Tigers
IndyCar Long Beach – Race
Premier League – Norwich City v. Burnley
Premier League – Manchester City v. Liverpool
World Cup Speed Skating – Montreal
World Curling Championships – Qualifier #2
World Curling Championships – Semifinal #2
World Curling Championships – Bronze Medal Game
World Curling Championships – Gold Medal Game
April 11
HULU
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 11
PEACOCK
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 7 (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 11
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 11 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 12
NETFLIX
Hard Cell – NETFLIX SERIES
The Creature Cases – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Black Mass, 2015
April 13
NETFLIX
Almost Happy: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Our Great National Parks – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Smother-in-Law – NETFLIX SERIES
Today We Fix the World – NETFLIX FILM
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On – NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
DISNEY+
Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming”
Moon Knight – Episode 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9 “Raging Bully”
HULU
The Family Law: Complete Season 1
To Tell The Truth: Season 8 Premiere
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 1 (Oxygen)
Snapped, Season 30, Episode 26 (Oxygen)
Snapped Killer Couples, Seasons 12-15
April 13
PEACOCK
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 14
NETFLIX
Ultraman: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
The Garcias, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gensan Punch, Max Original Premiere
The Great Pottery Throw Down, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
Not So Pretty, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
HULU
The Kardashians: Series Premiere
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
The Big Break, Season 6
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Killing It, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 5 (USA)
April 15
NETFLIX
Anatomy of a Scandal – NETFLIX SERIES
Choose or Die – NETFLIX FILM
Heirs to the Land – NETFLIX SERIES
Mai – NETFLIX SERIES
One Piece Film Z
Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
HULU
Black Death (2010)
Compliance (2012)
Drunk Stoned, Brilliant, Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (2015)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Outer Range: Season 1
Verdict: Season 1
PEACOCK
EPCR Champions Cup – Leinster Rugby v. Connacht Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Bristol Bears v. Sale Sharks
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
April 16
NETFLIX
LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
Man of God – NETFLIX FILM
Ouija: Origin of Evil
Van Helsing: Season 5
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
EPCR Champions Cup – Harlequins v. Montpellier Herault Rugby
EPCR Champions Cup – Stade Rochelais v. Union Bordeaux-Begles
EPCR Champions Cup – Munster Rugby v. Exeter Chiefs
EPCR Champions Cup – Leicester Tigers v. ASM Clermont Auvergne
EPCR Champions Cup – Ulster Rugby v. Stade Toulousain
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens – Vancouver
Paris Roubaix Femmes Cycling
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Brentford
Premier League – Manchester United v. Norwich City
Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool
Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)
Supercross – Atlanta, GA
USFL – NJ Generals v. Birmingham Stallions
April 17
HBO MAX
The House, 2017
PEACOCK
EPCR Champions Cup – Racing 92 v. Stade Francais Paris
Paris Roubaix Cycling
Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Burnley
Premier League – Newcastle v. Leicester City
Premier League – Wolves v. Manchester City
USFL – Houston Gamblers v. Michigan Panthers
April 18
PEACOCK
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 8 (Bravo)
Boston Marathon
Boston Marathon – Alt Cam
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 12 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 19
NETFLIX
Battle Kitty – NETFLIX FAMILY
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2 – NETFLIX ANIME
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. Tijuana
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Liverpool v. Manchester United
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 1 (Oxygen)
April 20
NETFLIX
The Marked Heart – NETFLIX SERIES
Russian Doll: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Turning Point – NETFLIX FILM
Yakamoz S-245 – NETFLIX SERIES
DISNEY+
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale – Episode 10 “Old Towne Road”
Moon Knight – Episode 4
HULU
Mayans M.C.: Season 4 Premiere
PEACOCK
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
La Fleche Wallonne Cycling
La Fleche Wallonne Femmes Cycling
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
Premier League – Newcastle v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
Premier League – Manchester City v. Brighton
So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted by Snoop Dogg, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 21
NETFLIX
All About Gila – NETFLIX COMEDY
He’s Expecting – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners, Max Original Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
HULU
Captive Audience (2022)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)
Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Latin American Music Awards 2022 (Telemundo)
IndyCar Indianapolis – Open Test
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Burnley v. Southampton
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 6 (USA)
April 22
NETFLIX
Along for the Ride – NETFLIX FILM
Heartstopper – NETFLIX SERIES
Selling Sunset: Season 5 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Seven Lives of Lea – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Tiny Audience, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
Toy Aficiao, 2021 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Polar Bear – Premiere
Bear Witness – Premiere
Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere
APPLE TV+
They Call Me Magic
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
A Very British Scandal: Season 2
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. London Irish
Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Gloucester Rugby
April 23
HULU
In the Heart of the Sea (2015)
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Liga MX – Chivas v. UNAM
Notre Dame Blue and Gold Game
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Arsenal v. Manchester United
Premier League – Norwich v. Newcastle
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Leeds United
Premier League – Manchester City v. Watford
Premier League – Leicester City v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Brentford v. Tottenham
Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. Northampton Saints
Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Leicester Tigers
Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Worcester Warriors
Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Exeter Chiefs*
Supercross – Foxborough, MA
April 24
HBO MAX
Barry, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
The Baby Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Liege Bastogne Liege Cycling
Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes Cycling
Premier League – Brighton v. Southampton
Premier League – Burnley v. Wolves
Premier League – Chelsea v. West Ham
Premier League – Liverpool v. Everton
USFL – New Orleans Breakers v. Tampa Bay Bandits
April 25
NETFLIX
Big Eyes
HBO MAX
We Own This City, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 3, Episode 9 (Bravo)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso, Seasons 1-3
Summer House, Season 6, Episode 13 (Bravo)
Transplant, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
The Weakest Link, New Episode (NBC)
April 26
NETFLIX
David Spade: Nothing Personal – NETFLIX COMEDY
PEACOCK
American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
The End Game, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 16, Episode 2 (Oxygen)
April 27
NETFLIX
Bullsh*t The Game Show – NETFLIX SERIES
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (Key Art)
Silverton Siege – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
The Survivor, 2022 (HBO)
DISNEY+
Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
Moon Knight – Episode 5
HULU
Holey Moley: Season 4 Premiere
PEACOCK
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
The Thing About Pam, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
This Is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)
Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
April 28
NETFLIX
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – NETFLIX FAMILY
Bubble – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO MAX
Ana Emilia Show (aka Desafío Influencer con Ana Emilia), Max Original Premiere
DoDo, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Lamput, Season 1-3
Made for Love, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Up Close with Ana Emilia, Max Original Special Premiere
The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin, Max Original Season 1 Part B Premiere
HULU
Under the Banner of Heaven: Series Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Bang Bang Baby: Season 1
PEACOCK
Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)
The Courtship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Smother, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)
Temptation Island, Season 4, Episode 7 (USA)
April 29
NETFLIX
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes – NETFLIX SERIES
Honeymoon with My Mother – NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
Rumspringa – NETFLIX FILM
YOUTH v GOV
HBO MAX
Snowpiercer, Season 3
HULU
Crush (2022)
Permanent (2017)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Undone
I Love America
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Indycar Barber – Practice
Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Harlequins
Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks v. Newcastle Falcons
April 30
HBO MAX
The Blair Witch Project, 1999
House of 1,000 Corpses, 2003
The Devil’s Rejects, 2005
PEACOCK
The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
Dateline, Season 30, New Episode (NBC)
Hercai: Amor Y Venganza, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
HSBC World Rugby Sevens
IMSA Laguna Seca
Indycar – Barber
Pasion De Gavilanes, Season 2, New Episode (Telemundo)
Premier League – Newcastle v. Liverpool
Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Burnley
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Norwich City
Premier League – Leeds United v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Bristol Bears
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Saracens
Supercross – Denver, CO