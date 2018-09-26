Rosario Dawson Possibly Leaving ‘Daredevil,’ Other Marvel TV Shows

Roasario Dawson could be stepping away from her role as Claire Temple, The Night Nurse in Netflix‘s various Marvel series.

Dawson’s character is often the connective tissue between the various small-time heroes on Marvel’s Netflix shows. She has now appeared in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and The Defenders, in several cases showing up across two seasons. However, according to Indie Wire, she told a crowd at the 2018 Tribeca TV fest this weekend that her time amongst the street-level vigilantes could be coming to a close.

Dawson spoke about her final scene in Luke Cage season 2, where Claire and the invincible hero broke up. She revealed that she had some input with the writers about the scene, since she had an intuitive sense that this could be her final farewell to that world.

“I felt really grateful, because Cheo Hodari Coker was the showrunner, and it was kind of looking like, at least for that season, who knows if I’ll come back again?” she said. “This was looking like it was going to be a big final scene for Claire, and it was really as a culmination of three years and being on five different shows.”

Marvel and Netflix did not comment on Dawson’s ambiguous statement, nor on Claire’s potential future in other shows and movies. Dawson herself said that she knew little about the character at first, but had come to love her.

“I got offered this role to play a nurse, and I knew from my nerdy friends that she was a cool character. But I was like, ‘I’ve never heard of her, she doesn’t have powers,’” she recalled. “She’s got like MacGyver powers — your arm’s bleeding out, okay, here’s some alcohol and floss.”

Claire bridged the gap between the first five Marvel Netflix series, and many fans were nervous that she might be phased out when she did not appear in The Punisher. Dawson admitted that she was disappointed by that too.

“The Punisher was always the one I really loved — I couldn’t believe I wasn’t on that one,” she said.

Dawson has raised questions about her future in the MCU before. Back in May, she expressed more doubts during a panel at MCM Comic Con in London.

“I don’t know if I’ll be back after this, to be honest, but it’s been an amazing few years,” she said, according to ComicBook.com. “I’ve been on a lot of different shows. I mean, I don’t know if maybe they do a third season of Luke Cage potentially, or maybe if they figure out some kind of way for me to be on The Punisher – just so I can feel like I’ve done every show.”

Even if she does step away from Marvel, Dawson will not be leaving superheroes behind entirely. She has been the voice actress behind Wonder Woman in DC’s animated films for several years now, and there is no word of her giving that role up any time soon.