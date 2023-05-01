'9-1-1: Lone Star' Season 5 Fate Revealed

9-1-1: Lone Star, featuring Rob Lowe, was renewed for a fifth season on Monday. While the 9-1-1 mothership series will be moving to ABC for the 2023-2024 season, 9-1-1: Lone Star will remain on Fox. The series is the second-most watched scripted drama on Fox, behind only the original 9-1-1.

Lone Star centers on firefighters and first responders in Austin, Texas. Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a former New York City firefighter captain who moves to the Lone Star state with his son, Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand (Ronen Rubinstein). TK is a recovering opioid addict who was a firefighter at the start of the series but has since become a paramedic. Other members of the main cast include Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Sliva, Julian Works, Gina Torres, Brianna Baker, Kelsey Yates, and Skyler Yates. Liv Tyler also starred in the first season.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear created Lone Star and serve as executive producers. The show will become the longest-running drama on Fox next season, notes Deadline. In addition to dropping 9-1-1, the network also canceled the long-running medical drama The Resident. The only other dramas returning for new seasons are The Cleaning Lady, Accused, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Lone Star was renewed the same day Fox canceled the main 9-1-1, its most-watched drama. The upcoming Season 6 finale on May 15 will be the last new 9-1-1 episode to air on Fox. The show will officially move to ABC after weeks of speculation. ABC is owned by Disney, which is the parent company of 9-1-1 studio 20th Television. (9-1-1 was ordered while Fox and 20th Television were still owned by the same corporate parent, while Lone Star was put into production after Disney acquired 20th Television.)

"It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox," Fox said in a statement Monday. "We wish them well after 9-1-1's final Fox season concludes."

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group added. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."

9-1-1: Lone Star airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, while 9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Both shows are streaming on Hulu.