‘Road House 2’ In the Works, Jake Gyllenhaal Returning

Elwood Dalton is returning to kick even more people out of the bar.

2024’s action thriller Road House, itself a remake of the 1989 film of the same name, is getting a sequel from Amazon Prime Video. Jake Gyllenhaal is set to reprise his role as Dalton.

Most interestingly, the film is getting a massive switch-up in the director’s chair: the first film was directed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith director Doug Liman, while the second will be directed by Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie.

The first Road House was a massive success for Prime Video, with 80 million viewers worldwide over just a couple of weeks. In the film, Gyllenhaal plays Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who feels guilty over accidentally killing an opponent in the octagon and ends up taking a job as a bouncer in a Florida Keys bar. Real-life UFC star Conor McGregor plays the movie’s villain.

Plot details and setting of the second film are still a secret. Given that the first film ended with Dalton hopping on a bus out of the Sunshine State, it’s unclear whether he will return there or head to greener pastures.

It’s not the first time Ritchie and Gyllenhaal have teamed up—the two recently worked together with Amazon on Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant, an action drama set during the war in Afghanistan.

There are currently no further details on Road House 2. It is unclear whether the sequel will be shown in theaters or premiere on streaming like the last film.