'Ricky Stanicky' Trailer: Zac Efron and John Cena Team up in Prime Video Film

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Zac Efron and John Cena star in a wild new film from Prime Video. On Friday, the streaming service released the official trailer of Ricky Stanicky, and the film is about three lifelong friends involved in a prank that has gone wrong. Ricky Stanicky marks director Peter Farrelly's return to the comedy genre after creating films such as Dumb and Dumber and There's Something About Mary. The movie will premiere on Prime Video on Mar. 7.

"When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this 'friend,' Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior. When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decides to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator 'Rock Hard' Rod (Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they'd never invented Ricky in the first place."

Efron, Cena, Santino and Fowler star in Ricky Stanicky with Lex Scott Davis, Anja Savcic, Jeff Ross and William H. Macy. The film is produced by Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, John Jacobs and Michael De Luca. This will be the fourth film Farrelly directed solo with the other three being Movie 43, The Greatest Beer Run Ever and the Academy Award-winning Green Book.

Efron reunites with Farrelly as he starred in The Greatest Beer Run Ever. In an interview with Deadline in 2022, Farrelly talked about why Efron was right for the role of John "Chickie" Donohue. "When I sat down with Zac, he had this openness, and he wanted to try something different. He said I'm ready to do something else, try something where people won't recognize me," Farelly said. "I loved how earnest he was about trying something different. And he was the most open actor I've ever worked with. Most actors, you walk up between takes, give your notes, and you can feel while you're talking to them that they're not listening, because they're in their own heads thinking what they should do."