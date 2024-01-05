In Tearjerking Video, John Cena Reveals He Is Unsure 'How Much Time' He Has Left in WWE

John Cena just got honest about his future with WWE. Last week, the 46-year-old hinted in a video message to the WWE Universe that his time with the promotion and his professional wrestling career could be coming to an end soon. This comes after Cena competed at November's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia where he lost to Solo Sikoa.

"WWE Universe, John Cena here, all dressed up to celebrate a wonderful group of people. A toast to the WWE Universe for making my 2023," Cena said. "As you know, I was able to return to SmackDown in the fall and the reception and the respect I will never forget. I do not know how much time in the WWE I have left but I do know in recent times when I've been able to return home you have always welcomed me as one of your own.

"I am forever indebted to your generosity, your empathy, your respect, and your excitement. I look forward to the next time we can get together but I wanted to take a moment to truly say thank you for making this a wonderful year for me and for my family. To the WWE Universe. Until the next round, cheers!"

Cena returned to WWE last year during the actor's strike. When the strike ended on Nov. 9, Cena left WWE after he lost to Sikoa to work on movies and television projects. In 2023, Cena starred in six movies, including Barbie, Fast X and Vacation Friends 2. He is set to star in the film Argylle which will hit theatres on Feb. 2.

Early last year, Cena spoke to the Associated Press about a post on social media he made about his WWE career ending. "It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end," he said. "Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I'm waiting for the next one. I'm not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey."