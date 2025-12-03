Regé-Jean Page to Lead Erotic Thriller Series at Netflix

Regé-Jean Page is coming back to Netflix.

Deadline reports that the Bridgerton star is set to star in and executive produce new erotic thriller series Hancock Park.

The series comes from writer Matthew Barry, Drew Comins’ Creative Engine, and Fifth Season. Sources say that Hancock Park, which was in a competitive bidding match between three streamers before ultimately landing at Netflix, has been put on an “accelerated development track” with a script-to-series commitment.

Hancock Park is named after the historic and affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles and follows “a dangerously charismatic outsider (Page), who invades the lives of a seemingly picture-perfect Los Angeles family when he rents their backyard guest house. But as he dives further into their world, the façade of this elite community begins to crumble, and he exposes the desire, deceit, and obsession that lurks around every corner of one of L.A.’s most-coveted neighborhoods.”

Barry serves as executive producer alongside Page and his production partner Emily Brown through their A Mighty Stranger banner, and Comins for Creative Engine Fifth Season is the studio. Hancock Park will mark Page’s first television series since starring in the first season of the hit Netflix regency romance Bridgerton in 2020 as Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. Page departed after Season 1 since Simon’s story was over, and he wanted to focus on other projects.

Page also starred in the ABC legal drama For the People before it was canceled after two seasons in 2019. On the film side, he’s known for his roles as Denny Carmichael in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man in 2022 and as Xenk Yendar in 2023’s Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Additional credits include Survivor, Mortal Engines, Sylvie’s Love, Black Bag, Waterloo Road, and Roots. Amid Bridgerton’s popularity, Page hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021.

As fans wait for more information on Hancock Park, fans will soon be able to see Regé-Jean Page in Universal’s upcoming romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany alongside Halle Bailey in April. Since The Gray Man and Bridgerton are both streaming on Netflix, fans are also able to prepare for his new series that way, especially since Bridgerton Season 4 will be coming in January and February. Page may no longer be in the series, but there is still much to look forward to, especially for those who have been waiting for Benedict Bridgerton’s season.