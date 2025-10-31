‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 4 Will ‘Blow the Fans’ Minds’

Jonathan Bailey is spilling the tea about Bridgerton Season 4.

The upcoming season of the Netflix regency romance is set to premiere in January and February.

The Wicked: For Good star will reprise his role as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the new season, which will be based on the third book in Julia Quinn’s novel series of the same name, An Offer From a Gentleman. It will follow Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton as he falls for the elusive Lady in Silver (Yerin Ha) at his mother’s masquerade, who winds up being a maid, Sophie Baek, who also captures Benedict’s heart.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

“I’ve seen the first episode, and it’s phenomenal,” Bailey told Time. “It’s really, really good. There’s one shot that happens quite early on in the episode that will blow the fans’ minds. It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household… It’s brilliant.”

“And there’s no additions to the cast,” he continued. “Luke is phenomenal, and Yerin and Katie [Leung] and everyone who’s just joined the cast is just so brilliant, so everyone should be as excited as we both are.”

Per Netflix, “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Bridgerton. Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 206 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton Season 4 also stars Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton, Simone Ashley, Hannah Dodd, Victor Alli, Masali Baduza, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Daniel Francis, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker, and Michelle Mao.

Beyond Season 4, Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6, with production on Season 5 expected to start this spring. As of now, it’s still unknown which Bridgerton sibling the season will center on, but if it goes back to following the novel series, Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton would be next with her book, To Sir Phillip, With Love.

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1 will premiere on Jan. 29, 2026, followed by Part 2 on Feb. 26. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix. There will be much to look forward to, and it sounds like the fourth season will be one that fans do not want to miss out on.