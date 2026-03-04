Reba McEntire Sitcom Officially Coming to Netflix

One of Reba McEntire’s sitcoms is officially coming to Netflix.

According to What’s on Netflix, the first season of Happy’s Place will be arriving on the streamer on April 1.

Netflix has acquired the licensing rights to the NBC sitcom, so it’s likely that Season 2, which is currently airing, will be coming at a later date once it’s finished its run. Happy’s Place is the latest NBC series to land on Netflix, after the streaming giant acquired Season 1 of The Hunting Party last month. St. Denis Medical will also be coming to Netflix on April 1. Canceled drama Found also made its way to Netflix recently and was bringing in some big numbers.

Pictured: Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

As of now, the licensing deal only covers Netflix US, but it’s possible it will be added to other regions in the future. The deal also only covers the first season, but depending on how well Happy’s Place does, Netflix and NBC could extend the deal, especially since the show has already been renewed for Season 3. Things could always change in the future, and if anything, all episodes are streaming on Peacock.

Along with McEntire, Happy’s Place also stars Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. It follows McEntire’s Bobbie, who inherits her father’s tavern, only to discover that her new business partner, Isabella (Escobedo), is a twentysomething half-sister that she never knew she had. Season 2 dropped in November, and NBC announced the Season 3 renewal in early February.

Pictured: (l-r) Melissa Peterman as Gabby, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella, Reba McEntire as Bobbie — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

Peterman told PopCulture.com she was feeling “Amazing, blessed, grateful” for the early renewal. She continued, “We’re very lucky to be working in this industry right now and to be doing a multi-cam, which people said were sort of going away. And I always feel like they never went away, and they should be making more of them. That’s what we want right now. We want that nostalgia, and we need laughs. We need some laughs.”

“And I tell the other actors, this is the place that every actor wishes they can get this moment because it’s very rare that you finished a job and then you know you have a job,” Peterman expressed. “And to have that feeling as an actor in a business where you never know what the next day will be, it’s such a nice place. So I said, enjoy it. It may never happen again, but it’s lovely. It’s so lovely to know we get to go back and do it again. And I’m thrilled.”

Season 1 of Happy’s Place comes to Netflix on April 1. New episodes of Season 2 air on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.