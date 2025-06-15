‘Reacher’ Season 4 Adds 8 Actors to Cast

Reacher’s cast just got bigger.

Deadline reports that the Prime Video action drama has added eight new cast members.

The series, an adaptation of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher book series, was renewed for Season 4 in October, ahead of the Season 3 premiere. The new season will be based on the 13th book in Child’s series, 2009’s Gone Tomorrow. In the book, a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a train goes horribly wrong. Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) “is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power.”

Jay Baruchel

In a series regular role, Jay Baruchel will play Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman. He can most recently be seen in the Netflix spy comedy Fubar, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Baruchel is also the voice of Hiccup in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise. Other credits include BlackBerry, Ghostwriter, The Moodys, Trailer Park Boys, She’s Out of My League, Knocked Up, Just Legal, and Undeclared.

Sydelle Noel

In a series regular role, Sydelle Noel is set to portray Tamara Green, a detective with the Philadelphia Police Department. She is best known for her role as Cherry Bang in the Netflix series GLOW. Noel can also be seen in Rise, The Clearing, Daughter of the Wolf, Arrow, Black Panther, Retake, Captive, Things Never Said, and First Sunday.

Agnez Mo

Next up is Indonesian singer-actress Agnez Mo, who has been cast in a series regular role as Hoth. She is a young Indonesian woman who, along with her mother, “comes to Philly to track down Lila’s American biological father.” Mo is Indonesia’s most-awarded artist and was honored with her own official Indonesian postage stamp with her likeness in 2015.

Anggun

In a series regular role, Indonesian-French singer Anggun will play Hoth’s mother. She was a judge on Asia’s Got Talent from 2015 to 2019. In 2014, she received a “World Music Award” as the World’s Best-Selling Asian artist and had her own wax figure created at Madame Tussauds Museum not long after.

Kevin Corrigan

In a series regular role, Kevin Corrigan is to play Tamara’s partner, Detective Docherty. He can be seen in Paradise Records, Deli Boys, The Hunting Party, Bupkis, Law & Order: Organized Crime, True Romance, The Departed, Pineapple Express, and Unstoppable, among many others.

Kevin Weisman

Kevin Weisman will recur as freelance journalist Russell Plum, who lives in Washington, D.C., and has been surveilling a suspected CIA Black Site. He is best known for his roles as Dale Yorkes in Marvel’s Runaways and Marshall Flinkman in Alias. Weisman most recently recurred on NBC’s short-lived Suits LA. Other credits include Scorpian, Goliath, The Blacklist, Hello Ladies, Awake, Unicorn City, and Space Buddies.

Marc Blucas

In a recurring role, Marc Blucas will play U.S. Congressman John Samson. He is best known for his role as Riley Finn in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and John Hawks in Underground. Blucas can currently be seen in Netflix’s teen romance drama My Life with the Walter Boys. Additional credits include A Christmas… Present, Swagger, Doomsday Mom, The Fix, Looking Glass, Notorious, Killer Women, and Knight and Day.

Kathleen Robertson

Last but certainly not least, Kathleen Robertson will be recurring as John’s wife, Elsbeth Samson. She is known for her roles as Clare Arnold on Beverly Hills, 90210, Kitty O’Neill in Boss, Hildy Mulligan in Murder in the First, and Charlie Anders on Northern Rescue. Robertson can also be seen in The Expanse, Bates Motel, Not Since You, The Business, Hollywoodland, Last Exit, Girls Club, and Scary Movie 2.