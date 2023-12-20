Prime Video Cancels Pop Singer's TV Show

Another series at Prime Video bites the dust. Daily Mail reported that Prime canceled English singer-songwriter James Blunt's Beer Masters after just one season. The series dropped on Prime Video in the UK on Nov. 11, 2021 and saw five teams of home brewers competing in creative and technical challenges as they create their own ale by using popular beer styles. Beer Masters is among the many Prime series that have been canceled as of late, and more will likely come.

Blunt hosted the show alongside beer expert Jaega Wise. Beer Masters also featured celebrity judges, including English fashion model Daisy Lowe. The winning beer was stocked at Blunt's pub, The Fox and Pheasant in West London. A total of just five episodes aired for the first season and saw the teams learn about the history and culture of Europe while competing. As of now, the show isn't available in the U.S., and unfortunately, there's no indication that it will join Prime in the States anytime soon. Especially now that the series has been canceled.

While Beer Masters was successful and popular among fans, it wasn't enough. "Beer Masters had all the ingredients to become a long-runner for Prime Video, and it went down well with punters," a source explained to The Sun. "But sometimes, these limited series don't suit ongoing commercial strategies, it's not just about ratings."

James Blunt rose to fame in 2004 after releasing his debut album Back to Bedlam, which included hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover." The former reached No. 1 in 13 countries, including the U.S. and the UK. He has released a total of seven albums, with his most recent, Who We Used to Be, releasing last month. On top of his many headlining tours, he has also opened for Elton John, Jason Mraz, Sheryl Crow, and Ed Sheeran.

Although Beer Masters' cancellation is a disappointment, both for those in the UK and international fans who haven't been able to watch, at least James Blunt isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether it's with his music or his booming pub, the singer is staying put. Hopefully, he will be part of another show someday soon, but with his new album just coming out, it's likely he'll just want to focus on that for now. Meanwhile, fans in the UK should be able to still watch the first season of Beer Masters on Prime Video.