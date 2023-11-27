Amazon Prime Video Cancellation Spree Underway

Prime Video is wrapping up 2023 by cleaning its slate of original series. Amazon's streaming service recently went on a cancellation spree, cutting three original series from its roster this month, with the first-year dramas Harlan Coben's Shelter and The Horror of Dolores Roach, as well as the comedy series With Love, canceled, TVLine confirmed.

Based on Coben's 2011 young adult novel, Shelter centers around Mickey Bolitar, a teen who moves to a new town after his father's death and soon finds himself involved in the unsolved disappearance of a fellow student. The series stars Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus. Coben and Allen MacDonald served as showrunners and executive produced with Edward Ornelas, Erik Barmack and director Patricia Cardoso.

The Horror of Dolores Roach is based on the Spotify podcast of the same name and serves as a contemporary Sweeney Todd-inspired tale set in New York City's Washington Heights. The show follows Dolores as she is released from prison after serving an unjust prison sentence. She must take extreme measures to survive in her newly gentrified New York neighborhood. The show, executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett, stars Justina Machado, Alejandro Hernandez, Kita Updike, and K. Todd Freeman. It comes from Blumhouse Television, Calderón Kellett's GloNation Studios, Amazon Studios, Gimlet Pictures, and Spotify Studios.

Also executive produced by Calderón Kellett, With Love is a romantic comedy centered on siblings Lily and Jorge as they try to find love and purpose while being a part of a tight-knit family. The series stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Andre Royo. With Love premiered in 2021 and ran for two seasons.

An exact reason for the string of cancellations wasn't given. Shelter held an 88% critics score and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Dolores Roach earning an 80% critics and 88% audience score. Meanwhile, With Love held a 100% critics score and 79% audience score. The series mark the latest casualties in a post-strike world where missed premieres in 2024 and 2025 has led to scheduling difficulties. Large gaps of time between seasons, especially with freshman series, is also not ideal. The cancellations also come after Netflix earlier this month cut five shows from its roster, including the popular series Shadow and Bone.