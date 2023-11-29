Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2023

Prime Video subscribers can anticipate a lineup of new TV series and movies next month. As 2023 quickly draws to a close, Amazon is getting ready to close out the year on a high note, the streamer set to stock its content catalogue with more than just a few final additions in December 2023.

With the holiday season in full swing, Prime Video will get into the spirit of the holidays with plenty of aptly-themed titles, including the debut of all-new Amazon Originals like the Tracee Ellis Ross and Eddie Murphy-starring film Candy Cane Lane, Merry Little Batman, and Your Christmas Or Mine 2. Meanwhile, fan-favorites such as Reacher, Coach Prime, and Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis will make their return to the platform, each show debuting a new season next month, a month hat will also see Asteroid City and The Flash available for streaming. December will also serve up a heavy dose of nostalgia for Prime Video viewers with the arrival of titles like 7th Heaven, Sister Sister, and Moesha.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in December.