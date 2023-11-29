Everything Coming to Prime Video in December 2023
Prime Video's lineup is growing in December with the arrival of 'Candy Cane Lane,' 'Reacher' Season 2, and more.
Prime Video subscribers can anticipate a lineup of new TV series and movies next month. As 2023 quickly draws to a close, Amazon is getting ready to close out the year on a high note, the streamer set to stock its content catalogue with more than just a few final additions in December 2023.
With the holiday season in full swing, Prime Video will get into the spirit of the holidays with plenty of aptly-themed titles, including the debut of all-new Amazon Originals like the Tracee Ellis Ross and Eddie Murphy-starring film Candy Cane Lane, Merry Little Batman, and Your Christmas Or Mine 2. Meanwhile, fan-favorites such as Reacher, Coach Prime, and Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis will make their return to the platform, each show debuting a new season next month, a month hat will also see Asteroid City and The Flash available for streaming. December will also serve up a heavy dose of nostalgia for Prime Video viewers with the arrival of titles like 7th Heaven, Sister Sister, and Moesha.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in December.
Dec. 1
7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)
My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960
50 First Dates (2004)
Baywatch (2017)
Candy Cane Lane (2023)
Click (2006)
Cry Macho (2021)
Death Rides A Horse (1969)
Death Warrant (1990)
Forces Of Nature (1999)
Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)
I Wish (2011)
In The Heat Of The Night (1967)
Kiss The Girls (1997)
Little Man Tate (1991)
Made Of Honor (2008)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
Murphy's Law (1986)
Picture This (2008)
Stardust (2007)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Support the Girls (2018)
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Dirty Dozen (1967)
The Machinist (2004)
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Proposal (2009)
The Ring (2002)
The Turkey Bowl (2019)
The Wonderful Country (1959)
Dec. 3 - Dec. 8
Dec. 3
Coach Prime S2 (2023)
Thursday Night Football (2023)
Dec. 5
Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)
The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)
Dec. 8
Dating Santa (2023)
Dealing with Christmas (2023)
Merry Little Batman (2023)
World's First Christmas (2023)
Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)
Dec. 12 - Dec. 19
Dec. 12
Asteroid City (2023)
Dec. 15
Reacher S2 (2023)
Dec. 19
Every Body (2023)
Dec. 21 - Dec. 30
Dec. 21
Gigolò per caso (2023)
Dec. 25
The Flash (2023)
Dec. 26
Sound of Freedom (2023)
Dec. 27
Terminator: Genisys (2015)
Dec. 30
Baby Shark's Big Show S1 (2021)
Blue's Clues S1 (1996)
Blue's Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)
Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)
Moesha S1-S6 (1997)
Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)
Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)
The Affair S1-S5 (2014)
Tyler Perry's Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)