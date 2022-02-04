Amazon Prime’s ‘Reacher’ Puts Atlanta Fans Through Obstacle Course Ahead of Premiere

The new series Reacher premiered on Amazon Prime Video Friday. But before the show made its debut, it was on the road putting its fans to the test. The past weekend, Prime Video was at The Battery Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia for an interactive activation. Passerbys had the opportunity to take part in the “Reacher Challenge,” which is a series of physical challenges which is similar to what the title character Jack Reacher goes through.

The fans who signed up for the obstacle course first received a set of “Reacher Rules.” The participants then attempted to break out of jail, climb walls to escape, take down enemies and find counterfeit money. The people in Atlanta who took part in the “Reacher Challenge” were mostly young kids and took little to no time to finish the course with finishing at 45 seconds or less. PopCulture.com attended the event and took photos and videos of the action. We learned that Prime Video will be in Las Vegas this weekend to promote Reacher with the activation event.

Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child. The first season consists of eight episodes and is focuses on Child’s debut novel Killing Floor. Reacher stars Alan Ritchson as the title character, Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Roscoe Conklin, Chirs Webster, and Hugh Thompson.

“Reacher follows Jack Reacher, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life,” the official synopsis states. “Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served. When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime. While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with.”

The new series comes nearly 10 years after the movie Jack Reacher was released. The film is based on Child’s 2005 book One Shot and stars Tom Cruise as the title character. It also Rosamund Pike, David Oyelowo, Richard Jenkins, Jai Courtney and Robert Duvall. Cruise reprised the role in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, which was released in 2016.