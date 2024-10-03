'Reacher' Spinoff Officially Announced by Prime Video

After it was reported that a Reacher spinoff was in development at Prime Video, it's finally official. The streamer has announced that a series order has been given to an untitled spinoff centering on Maria Sten's Frances Neagley. The series is created by co-showrunners and executive producers Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton and produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios.

Reacher fans are very familiar with Neagley, who is a private investigator in Chicago. She becomes hell-bent on justice after learning a beloved friend from her past was killed in a suspicious accident. "Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

"As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision," Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we're confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike."

(Photo: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video)

"I'm beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background," Sten said. "She's such a wonderful character to play, and I'm very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better."

"We are thrilled to be expanding the world of Reacher with Amazon and CBS Studios to explore the fan-favorite character of Neagley with the extraordinary Maria Sten," said Dana Goldberg, Chief Creative Officer, Skydance. "Nick Santora did an incredible job adapting Lee Child's Reacher novels for television. With Nick and Nicholas Wootton at the helm, audiences are in for another captivating adventure in the Reacher universe."

As of now, an estimated premiere date has not been announced, but it's likely the series will come after Season 3 of Reacher, which is due out in 2025. If that's the case, it's possible the series could be setting up the new spinoff, but fans will just have to wait and see. More information should be revealed in the coming months, but knowing that a Frances Neagley spinoff is officially coming is great news.