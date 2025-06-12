Rachel Brosnahan Lands Lead Role for Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent’

Rachel Brosnahan is making her return to television.

According to Deadline, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star has been tapped to lead the upcoming second season of Apple TV+’s legal drama, Presumed Innocent.

Brosnahan will also executive produce. Details surrounding the plot of Season 2 are being kept under wraps, but it will be inspired by Jo Murray’s debut legal thriller novel, Dissection of a Murder. The series comes from David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams, with executive producers Jake Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Erica Lipez, and Matthew Tinker.

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The first season of Presumed Innocent premiered in June 2024 and is an adaptation of the 1987 Scott Turow novel of the same name. The series was led by Gyllenhaal, who played a prosecutor that becomes the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague with whom he was having an affair. Presumed Innocent was meant to be a miniseries, but Apple TV+ renewed it a month after its premiere, despite the mixed reviews.

Along with Gyllenhaal, Season 1 of Presumed Innocent also starred Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and Elizabeth Marvel. Sarsgaard has already been confirmed not to return, but it’s unknown if anyone from the first season will be appearing in Season 2, especially since the adaptation will be different. More information will likely be released in the coming months.

Brosnahan is best known for her role as Miriam “Midge” Maisel in the hit Prime Video series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which ran for five seasons, from 2017 to 2023. She will next be seen as Lois Lane in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated Superman, releasing in theaters on July 11. Brosnahan also recently starred in the action thriller The Amateur. Other credits include Listening In, Dead for a Dollar, Elena of Avalor, The Courier, Spies in Disguise, Change in the Air, Manhattan, House of Cards, and The Blacklist.

A premiere date for Presumed Innocent has not been announced, nor has any other casting news, but now that Rachel Brosnahan has been cast, it shouldn’t be long until fans find out who will be joining her. For now, the first season of Presumed Innocent is streaming on Apple TV+. Superman flies into theaters on July 11.