'Presumed Innocent' With Jake Gyllenhaal Returning for Season 2 on Apple TV+

More Presumed Innocent is on the way. Ahead of the Apple TV+ drama's Season 1 finale later this month, IndieWire reports that the Jake Gyllenhaal-led series has been renewed for Season 2. An adaptation of the novel of the same name by Scott Turow, the David E. Kelley limited series centers on a prosecutor who becomes the prime suspect in his co-worker's murder after their affair goes public. Presumed Innocent currently has a 76% approval rating and 80% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Also starring Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Nana Mensah, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, Kingston Rumi Southwick, and Elizabeth Marvel, Presumed Innocent premiered on June 12 after making its debut at the 2024 Tribeca Film Festival on June 9. While it's received mixed reviews, it was clearly just enough to convince Apple that another season was definitely needed.

(Photo: Apple TV+)

Since Presumed Innocent was initially supposed to be a miniseries, it can be assumed that the Season 1 finale will wrap up this current storyline. This means that Season 2 will center on a new case that could either involve new characters or the finale will set up Season 2's storyline. It's unknown if Gyllenhaal or the rest of the cast will be returning, but the Marvel star will return as an executive producer alongside Kelley, Turow, J.J. Abrams, and Dustin Thomason.

Presumed Innocent is the latest series to be renewed by Apple in the midst of cancellations. The Last Thing He Told Me, Slow Horses, Hijack, Foundation, and Platonic are just some of the shows that will also be coming back on the streamer at some point in the future. As of now, a premiere date and more information surrounding Presumed Innocent have not been announced, but it's likely once filming starts, whenever that might be, more details will release.

In the meantime, Jake Gyllenhaal is staying pretty busy. Some projects he's working on include In the Grey, The Bride, which is directed and written by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, Snow Blind, Rio, The Son, and Prophet, to name a few. He also has the sequel to his Road House remake that will be coming soon to Amazon. Fans can watch the first season of Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping on Wednesdays. The season finale premieres on July 24.