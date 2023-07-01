Game Show Returns With First New Episode in Months

One of YouTube's best niche game shows has dropped a new episode after changing to a quarterly release schedule. QuizzleMania, the professional wrestling quiz show, premiered its latest episode on Wednesday. The latest installment of the WrestleTalk production, which airs under the site's partsFUNknown YouTube brand, marks the 57th episode of the show and the first since March 29.

This QuizzleMania installment's timing coincides with WWE's Money in the Bank event, which takes place on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London. Adam Blampied hosted the episode, which featured WrestleTalk regulars Luke Owen, Oli Davis, Sullivan Brown and Tempest as contestants, in addition to special guest Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful. The group competes in several rounds of wrestling trivia, each with an interesting twist.

QuizzleMania has racked up quite a few episodes in the past few years but recently transitioned to a quarterly release schedule. The partsFUNknown team made the decision to lower the output of installments to eventize them, all while ramping up releases of other original YouTube series.

"We've decided to relax how often we are releasing QuizzleMania, Blampied revealed during the last 2022 episode. "Instead, we're going to be releasing four QuizzleManias every single year to keep it a little bit special. We'll be releasing one around WrestleMania time, one around SummerSlam, one probably in between SummerSlam and Survivor Series, and then, of course, another 'Big Fat QuizzleMania of the Year.'"

PartsFUNknown is the home to WrestleTalk's lighthearted WWE and AEW content, such as the WWE 2K23 GM Mode playthrough series Monday Night War and the fantasy booking soapbox How Adam Would Book. The channel debuted two new game shows, Survival Series and No Holds Board. Survival Series sees the WrestleTalk crew attempt to correctly list off a series of wrestlers in chronological order (ie: Royal Rumble winners, Intercontinental Champions, etc.) with little room for error. No Holds Board, which is awaiting word on Season 2, sees the crew play a different board game each week — but substituting in wrestling-based topics and rules.