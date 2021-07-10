New 'Queer Eye' Episode Is Catching Backlash, Here's Why

Queer Eye dropped a new episode on Wednesday, but it wasn't on Netflix. The streaming service opted to share the new episode on YouTube, where anyone can watch it free of charge. The episode does a lot of good for its subject (William Holmes, a 26-year-old Lead Supply Attendant for Delta Air Lines) and gives off the feel-good vibes fans love from the reality series. However, one aspect is rubbing fans the wrong way.

The central narrative of the episode — which Delta Air Lines sponsored — revolves around William putting all his financial efforts towards paying down his student on debt. He keeps tight budgets and doesn't spend money on anything the Fab 5 would consider part of "self-care." It's a fact reiterated over and over again throughout the 48-minute installment, and the Queer Eye team (Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France) teaches him to splurge a bit on himself to increase his quality of life.

This whole setup leads viewers to think Delta and/or Netflix might cap the experience off by paying off his student debt (or at least part of it). At the end of the episode, no such thing happens. Viewers note that the student loan debt is clearly the main stressor in William's everyday life, and, while the help Queer Eye gave him is amazing, assisting him financially would be even more life-changing. Delta and Netflix are huge corporations, and this would not be too much of a reach for them. (It's also worth noting GMC, Lyft, Google, Anthropologie and Uniqlo are listed in the promotional consideration section of the episode.) Scroll through to see some fans' thoughts on the matter.