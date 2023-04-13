Priyanka Chopra Sets First Major TV Role Since 'Quantico' Cancellation

Just shy of five years since ABC canceled Quantico, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is preparing for her first major TV role after playing Alex Parrish. The actress is set to star in Amazon Prime's upcoming sci-fi action thriller Citadel alongside Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. David Weil created the series, which has the Russo brothers as executive producers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Nadia Sinh, a Citadel agent who had her memory wiped after narrowly escaping the Citadel's fall. After Nadia is sought out by her former partner, Mason (Richard Madden), the two embark on a mission across the world to stop Manticore, who was responsible for the fall of the independent global spy agency. While doing so, they must also contend with a relationship built on secrets, lies and an all-too-dangerous love.

While Chopra Jonas has frequently appeared as herself in TV specials throughout the last few years, Citadel marks her first acting TV role since Quantico. The ABC conspiracy thriller ran for three seasons until the network made the surprising decision to cancel the series in 2018. Since then, the actress has remained busy, mainly on the big screen or doing philanthropic work, at least when she isn't spending time with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their baby daughter. It's been a long time coming for Chopra Jonas to return to television, and Citadel sounds like the perfect series.

The six-episode first season of Citadel won't be premiering until April 28, but the series has already been renewed for a second season, meaning that it's that good. It includes spin-offs set in Mexico, Spain, India and the Italian Alps, all expanding from the mothership series. The first two episodes will kick off the premiere, with one episode premiering weekly for the remainder of the season through May 26. It doesn't seem like much, but at least we'll be able to watch knowing there's definitely more on the way.

With Season 2 happening, fans will be happy to know that Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be sticking around on TV — at least for now. It could be a while until the second season premieres, and even though the first season only has six episodes, it will make it an easy series to binge-watch once all episodes have premiered. Plus, fans can always go back and watch Quantico again if they need to get their Chopra Jonas fill after Citadel.