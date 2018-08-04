Priyanka Chopra Sends off ‘Quantico’ Character Following Series Finale

Priyanka Chopra may have a lot to look forward to in the future, but she took time to close out an important chapter of her life Friday, saying goodbye to Quantico as it aired its series finale.

The actress took to Instagram and Twitter Friday to bid farewell to the series and her character. Chopra played rogue FBI agent Alex Parrish for three seasons and told fans on social media she was proud of what she, the cast and crew, achieved.

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle… and that is the best feeling as an actor,” Chopra wrote.

“Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies,” Chopra continued.

“Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish… memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life.”

“It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!” Chopra ended the post.

With Quantico, Chopra became the first Indian woman to headline an American network series. She won many awards for her work on the series, including Teen Voice Award in 2016 and People’s Choice Award in 2017.

With this chapter of her life closed, Chopra is embarking on an exciting new journey.

Along with booking roles on big movies, Chopra and her boyfriend Nick Jonas got engaged during her 36th birthday in London.

“They are so happy,” a source told PEOPLE.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” a source close to Jonas told PEOPLE.

When it comes to their age gap, it’s only one of the reasons Chopra and Jonas love each other.

“The age difference is not a big deal to them whatsoever,” another source told PEOPLE. “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him.”

ABC canceled Quantico back in May just before the network’s Upfronts presentation, announcing it at the same time as the end of Designated Survivor. The series’ third season premiered back in April, airing on Thursdays after Station 19. The show then moved to Friday nights to finish its run.