Netflix Head Reveals If Company Would Work With Megan Markle and Prince Harry

A Netflix executive has confirmed that the company would be interested in working with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry when their new arrangement with the royal family goes into effect. The streaming giant has already produced content with the help of former President Barack Obama, and they are more than willing to get more world leaders on board. Of course, that’s if Markle and Prince Harry are interested.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos spoke to fans and industry insiders on Saturday night, hours after the royal family announced its new arrangement with Markle and Prince Harry. Asked if his company would be “interested” in producing some kind of content with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said yes.

“Who wouldn’t be interested? Yes, sure,” Sarandos said, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Speculation about what Markle and Prince Harry might get up to next has run rampant this weekend, but there is nothing conclusive to report yet. Markle’s history as an actress leaves a lot of possibilities open — she could return to TV in this booming era of streaming. On the other hand, she and Prince Harry are now well-placed to work on non-fiction productions, as President Obama and Michelle Obama have done.

Meanwhile, there was a report earlier this month stating that Markle has already secured a role in some kind of project with Disney. It was described as a voiceover role by Harper’s Bazaar, with no further details provided. After that, an old video resurfaced showing Markle and Prince Harry half-jokingly “pitching” their ideas to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King last summer.

Whatever the validity of these rumors, there is no doubt that Markle could find just about any work she wanted if she sought it out now. Sarandos may be right, as Markle has already been invited to ther streaming services, including Amazon Prime Video.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards last weekend, Tony Shalhoub talked to Entertainment Tonight about his show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He said that he would “absolutely” love to have Markle join him on the series.

“I’m totally spitballing,” Shalhoub laughed in the interview.

Buckingham Palace announced Markle and Prince Harry’s changing royal status on Saturday. A memo published on the royal website explained that the couple will give up their royal titles, military appointments and access to public funds, in exchange for a more “independent” lifestyle.

The change will go into effect in the spring.