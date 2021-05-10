Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV+ Series Reveals Premiere Date

✖

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's long-expected docu-series finally has a release date, and it's coming up soon. The Me You Can't See will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show is about mental health, especially under public pressure and scrutiny.

The Me You Can't See is co-created and executive produced by both Winfrey and Prince Harry, who are now neighbors in California. It also comes about two months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave their bombshell interview with Winfrey on CBS News, sharing their experiences in Buckingham Palace and the reasons they moved to the U.S. Prince Harry has a long history of promoting mental health initiatives, and after the revelations in Oprah with Meghan and Harry, those commitments have likely only gotten stronger.

The Me You Can't See features A-list guests like Lady Gaga, Glenn Close, DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, all discussing their struggles with mental health under the spotlight. It also includes mental health advocates like Zak Williams discussing the causes and dangers of unchecked issues and strategies for maintaining emotional wellbeing in times of stress. Other guests include Olympic boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuches and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

The show has partnered with 14 mental health experts and organizations from all over the world to responsibly help viewers determine if they need treatment, and if so how they can get it in their area. Winfrey explained: "Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation."

"We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human," added Prince Harry. "The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is — very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy, and strength in honesty."

Prince Harry and Markle have a number of development and distribution deals in the entertainment industry now that they have stepped away from royal duties. Meanwhile, this will join Winfrey's growing list of programs on Apple TV+, where she has made at least three other shows. The Me You Can't See premieres on Friday, May 21 on Apple TV+.