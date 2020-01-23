Prince Harry Reveals If He’s a Fan of ‘The Crown’ Series at Netflix

The Crown may be a Netflix hit, but it doesn’t appear to be a hit amongst the royal family that it features. According to Entertainment Tonight, Prince Harry spoke with a reporter about the Netflix series, and he wasn’t shy about what he thought of the portrayal of Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family.

Biographer Angela Levin, who previously interviewed the Duke of Sussex for her 2018 book, Harry: Conversations With the Prince, appeared on BBC Breakfast to discuss one of her Crown-influenced interactions with the prince. According to the author, Harry was the one to bring up The Crown first, and then told her exactly what he thought about the show.

“Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’” Levin said on the program. “And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.’”

Based on that response, it’s safe to say that Harry may not be the biggest fan of the Netflix series. Luckily for the Duke, he may not have to worry about the series showcasing him and his wife, Meghan Markle, if the creator of The Crown has anything to say about it.

In December 2018, Peter Morgan, the creator of The Crown, told Entertainment Weekly that his series will likely wrap up before it showcases any present-day events.

“I know how my show is going to end — but that’s long before where we are now,” he told the publication. “I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain time period. I think there’s a certain amount of time within which, if you write about it, what you do instantly becomes journalistic. Because it’s too close to the moment. If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow 15 or 20 years, basically a generation, between you and [the events] then you can write about it somewhat freely as drama.”

Morgan went on to say that he’d rather wait to see what there is to say about Harry and, more specifically, Markle, instead of depicting current events.

“Let’s wait twenty years and see what there is to say about Meghan Markle,” he continued. “I don’t know what there is to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t presume. She’ll only become interesting once we’ve had twenty years to digest who she is and what her impact has been. If I were to write about Meghan Markle I would automatically be writing journalistically. I’ve got nothing to say about Meghan Markle.”