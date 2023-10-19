Prime Video's 'Now Screaming' Collection Offers Movies and Series Perfect for Halloween

The countdown to Halloween is on, and for anyone searching for that next title for their Halloween movie marathon, Prime Video has you covered. Amazon's streaming service is packed to the brim with an expansive collection of films and series to fit any Halloween mood.

This October, Prime Video viewers have no shortage of options for scary content. Subscribers can press play on everything from Amazon Originals and exclusives like Totally Killer, M3GAN, Smile, and Halloween Ends to horror classics including Dracula, The Wolfman, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, The Mummy, and The Invisible Man. Other titles available for streaming with a Prime membership include My Best Friend's Exorcism, Scooby Doo!: The Movie, The Addams Family, the Saw franchise, Killer Klowns From Outer Space, Bettlejuice, and more. Prime Video also offers rent or Buy options and Channel subscriptions like Screambox and Shudder, giving viewers even more streaming options.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Keep scrolling to see some of the spooky titles currently streaming on Prime Video (titles marked with an asterisk indicated titles available for rent or buy or through a free trial).